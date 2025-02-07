Newberry Panthers guard Brandy Whitfield (1) is pressured by Gainesville Hurricanes guard Lady Taylor (25) in the second half. The Gainesville Hurricanes hosted the Newberry Panthers at Gainesville High School in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. The Hurricanes defeated the Panthers 67-41. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]

High School Girls Basketball: District Championship Title Games Set

Adam Edelin February 7, 2025 Bradford High School, Buchholz High School, Eastside High School, Gainesville, Gainesville High School, Hawthorne High School, High School Sports, Newberry High School, Oak Hall High School, PK Yonge High School, St. Francis, St. Francis High School 7 Views

District tournaments for Central Florida high school girls basketball are in championship mode. Gainesville area schools have done well for themselves in tournament play, with a slate of championship games set for Saturday.

Here’s a look at the updated brackets:

Gainesville

The Gainesville Hurricanes (12-8) have moved on to the 5A-District 2 championship game after dismantling Tallahassee Leon, 67-23, on Thursday. The 44-point win is Gainesville’s largest margin of victory this season. The top seed Hurricanes can finish undefeated in district play with a tournament win on Saturday starting at 7 p.m. against host second seed Tallahassee Lincoln Trojans (15-8), who are also undefeated in district matchups.

Buchholz

The Buchholz Bobcats have been eliminated from the 6A-District 3 tournament, 56-30. Top seed Tocoi Creek ended the Bobcats’ three-game winning streak to move on to the finals. It’s the end of a disappointing 9-13 season for Buchholz.

Eastside

The Eastside Rams handled business in Thursday’s 4A-District 5 semifinal round. They took down North Marion 60-42.

The Rams (11-10) battle the top seed host Dunnellon Tigers (12-10) for a district title Saturday.

P.K. Yonge vs Oak Hall

The P.K Yonge Blue Wave (6-19) pulled off an upset against Oak Hall (10-6) in the 2A-District 2 semifinals Thursday. Oak Hall came into the tournament winning three of its last four, but lost when it mattered most. A narrow 21-20 victory puts a six-win team in the district finals, where P.K. Yonge will face Trinity Catholic (16-9) at 3 p.m. Saturday in Ocala.

Saint Francis Catholic

Not much was expected of the Wolves (3-16) in their matchup against top seed Trinity Catholic. The low bar got even lower, with Saint Francis falling 89-13 to the Celtics in the 2A-District 2 tournament. The 75-point margin is the biggest loss for Saint Francis this season, ending its year on a sour note.

Newberry

The Newberry Panthers eliminated the Baldwin Indians from the 3A-District 3 tournament, 65-26, on Wednesday. The top-seeded Panthers (15-6) now play the Bradford Tornadoes (13-7) in the district championship Saturday in Newberry.

Hawthorne

The Hawthorne Hornets were eliminated from the Class Rural District 7 tournament after losing to the second seed Williston Red Devils in the semifinals Thursday.

The 57-44 defeat gave the Hornets (12-4) their first district loss at the worst possible time. The Red Devils (18-2) advance to play at top seed Wildwood (20-0) in the 7 p.m. final Saturday.

District champions and at-large teams will compete in the state regional playoffs starting next week.

Tags

About Adam Edelin

Check Also

Area High School Football Players Sign Letters Of Intent

As many Gainesville area high school football athletes ask themselves what’s next for their athletic …

© 2025 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties