Gators Football 2025 Schedule’s Win Predictions

As the Florida Gators Football team starts gearing up for it’s 2025 schedule, the Gators are predicted to end the season with 6.5 wins, per On3. In the past three years under Billy Napier, the program won an average of six games per season. Despite the rough first half of the season, the Gators ended competitively winning four of their final six games, with upsets over LSU and Ole Miss.

A few factors could impact Florida’s final record next year. DJ Lagway’s development as the full-time starter on the team is one of the biggest unknowns. The Gators only dropped one game in the five he’s played in, snagging wins against No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 22 LSU. The addition of a 2025 class ranked at No.8 in the 247Sports Composite and No. 10 in ESPN. However, the team lost a handful of players to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Schedule

Looking ahead, the Gators have a difficult schedule in 2025. They’ll face SEC powerhouses Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, as well as LSU, Texas and Texas A&M. They’ll host the Volunteers in Gainesville, Florida. Potential first round picks DJ Lagway and Arch Manning square up in the Gators’ home game against Texas.

The Gators will also play in-state rivals Miami and Florida State. The Hurricanes will pose a tough challenge, especially given Florida’s afternoon loss against them last season. Now, Florida will have to play them in Miami Gardens.

USF and LIU should be wins with the possibility of additional home wins against Mississippi State and Florida State. The full schedule can be found below: