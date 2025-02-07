Gallery: Gators Softball Opens With Win

Florida Head Coach Tim Walton shakes hands with the umpires as the Florida Gators face the North Florida Ospreys on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)

Florida outfielder Kendra Falby (27) does the Gator Chomp during pregame introductions as the Florida Gators face the North Florida Ospreys on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)

Florida infielder Rylee Holtorf (4) throws to first base as the Florida Gators face the North Florida Ospreys on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)

Florida right-handed pitcher Keagan Rothrock (7) pitches as the Florida Gators face the North Florida Ospreys on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)

Florida outfielder Kendra Falby (27) celebrates after her first hit of the year as the Florida Gators face the North Florida Ospreys on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)

Florida outfielder Korbe Otis (33) steps up to bat as the Florida Gators face the North Florida Ospreys on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)

Florida outfielder Korbe Otis (33) celebrates with infielder Rylee Holtorf (4) after a home run as the Florida Gators face the North Florida Ospreys on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)

Florida Athetic Director Scott Stricklin watches as the Florida Gators faced the North Florida Ospreys on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)

Florida infielder Kenleigh Cahalan (31) watches the batter swing as the Florida Gators face the North Florida Ospreys on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)

Florida infielder Rylee Holtorf (4) celebrates after a home run as the Florida Gators face the North Florida Ospreys on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)

Florida infielder Kenleigh Cahalan (31) celebrates after reaching second base as the Florida Gators face the North Florida Ospreys on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)

Florida right-handed pitcher/first base Ava Brown (0) pitches as the Florida Gators faced the North Florida Ospreys on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis)

