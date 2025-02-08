Gators Men’s Tennis Falls To SMU

Share Facebook

The Gators men’s tennis team dropped a 4-3 match to SMU on Friday in Dallas to bring its record to 4-3 for the season.

Florida did not secure the doubles point. Tanapatt Nirundorn-Adhithya Ganesan won their doubles match 6-3 on court 1. However, the Mustangs responded with a 6-3 win against Henry Jefferson-Jeremy Jin on the court 2 and Kevin Edengren-JanMagnus Johnson were defeated in a tiebreak, 7-6, on court 3.

In singles play, Edengren was defeated 6-4, 6-2, on court five for the Mustangs’ second point. However, UF responded with a win on court 6 where Nirundorn defeated SMU, 6-3, 6-4, to earn the first point for the Gators.

On court 1, Ganesan won the first set 7-6(3) and then continued the momentum to win the second set 7-5 to capture the second point for the Gators, tying the score, 2-2.

Jefferson’s match went to three sets on court 3 after he won the first set 6-4. However, he lost the second set 6-1 and was not able to recover in the third, losing 6-2.

Although Florida was able to gain a little momentum on court 2, Jin was not able to win it, losing in three sets, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 for the fourth SMU point to clinch the match.

Up Next

The Gators stay in Texas to play TCU in Fort Worth on Sunday at 2 p.m.