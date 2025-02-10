2025 SEC Baseball Preview

Share Facebook

The wait is nearly over. In just four days, Southeastern Conference baseball teams will take the field for opening weekend, kicking off what promises to be another thrilling season.

It’s college baseball season pic.twitter.com/NzDjA8g7SJ — SEC Baseball (@SECbaseball) February 10, 2025

Familiar Powerhouses Lead the Pack

SEC baseball continues to set the standard at the national level, with six teams, Texas A&M, LSU, Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia and Florida all being ranked among the preseason top 10. Tennessee and LSU, the last two national champions, as well as Texas A&M and Florida, the last two runner ups all sit at the forefront of championship conversations, each boasting rosters brimming with talent. After coming up short the 2024 national title game, Texas A&M looks to make another deep run led by star slugger Jace LaViolette. LaViolette is ranked as the top returning player in college baseball. The Aggies return a potent offense that can rival any team in the country.

Florida, runner-up in the 2023 College World Series, enters the 2025 season with high expectations. The Gators will lean heavily on returning star bats from Colby Shelton, Ty Evans, Cade Kurland who blasted over 45 home runs combined last year. While also returning star pitchers Pierce Coppola and Luke McNeillie serving as a key piece of the pitching staff.

Meanwhile, LSU’s success will hinge on its experienced power bat, anchored by Jared Jones who brings massive power to LSU’s lineup after a 28-homer season in 2024. He hit .301 while leading the Tigers in slugging percentage (.747) and total bases (171)., one of the top arms in college baseball.

Key Players and Rising Stars

Several returning players are poised to make significant impacts across the SEC. Arkansas outfielder Kendall Diggs showed flashes of elite potential in 2024 and will be a centerpiece of the Razorbacks’ offense. Tennessee’s returning Dean Curley, Nate Snead, and Hunter Ensley will be essential for the Volunteers as they seek another Championship. Alabama’s Justin Lebron, a standout shortstop, will provide leadership and offensive production for the Tide.

Beyond returning stars, several new faces are expected to make waves in the conference. Freshmen phenoms and transfers will quickly find themselves in the spotlight as they adjust to the intensity of SEC baseball. The SEC landed nine of the top 12 transfers this past offseason. Some include: Wyatt Henseler, Texas A&M (Previously at Penn), Andrew Fischer, Tennessee (Previously at Ole Miss) and Blake Cyr, Florida (Previously at Miami (Fla.))

Brutal Schedules Await

The SEC is known for its gauntlet of a schedule, and 2025 will be no exception. WarrenNolan.com’s predicted strength of schedule rankings show SEC teams dominating the top spots. Vanderbilt and Kentucky, in the top three of toughest schedules. Florida, Texas A&M, and Arkansas in the top 13. The SEC will face especially tough paths, with matchups against top-ranked opponents almost every weekend. With no easy games on the horizon, every series will matter in the fight for conference supremacy.

The Road Ahead

As opening weekend approaches, excitement builds across the SEC. The conference has long been the pinnacle of college baseball, and 2025 should be no different. Expect unforgettable moments, breakout stars, and a thrilling race for Omaha.