Tampa Bay Lightning Reflect as NHL Season Pauses

The NHL paused its season Monday, giving the Tampa Bay Lightning and others a break until Feb. 21 to make way for a new event called the 4 Nations Face-Off.

This event is a nine-day international tournament where the top NHL players from around the globe come together to compete in Montreal and Boston. There will be two practice days leading up to the event, Feb. 10 and 11, with the tournament spanning a total of seven games, Feb. 12 to the 20.

The #4Nations Face-Off begins this week! Don't miss NHL Tonight for coverage before and after every 8pm ET game! pic.twitter.com/aMZjnF8tt9 — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) February 10, 2025

Tampa Bay Lightning Update

While the Tampa Bay Lightning won’t take part in the event, it gives the team a full week to rehabilitate, reflect, and react.

Tampa has had a strong season thus far. Currently at a 31-20-4 record and No. 3 in the Atlantic Division, the Bolts are striking every obstacle in their path.

They struggled in January with a 7-and-9 month record but appear to be making a comeback. They are on a current 4-game win streak and have only lost one game in the month of February so far. After the break they are set to host three straight home games and will have a chance to extend that streak.

Player Statistics

The Bolts’ offense scores for the team, with their shooting percentage of 12.3% and their points percentage reaching 0.600.

On the other hand, the Bolts’ defense holds the line, with a saving percentage of 0.904 and a Penalty-Killing percentage of 80.71%.

In addition, the Bolts hold a PDO of 101.7, 4 shutouts in the span of 55 games, and a power play percentage lands at 26.92% after a current total of 42 Power Play goals.

Player Injuries

On January 30th, 2025, Lightning announced that Goaltender Jonas Johansson was in day-to-day status with a lower-body injury. That remains true.

In other news, Lightning recently announced that Right winger Nikita Kucherov is currently in day-to-day status with an upper-body injury. While it is unclear when the injury took place, we know that Kucherov was scratched after taking warm-ups before yesterday’s game against the Montreal Canadians.

If recovery goes smoothly, Lightning fans can expect to see both players back in the rink on February 23rd.

What To Expect

Lightning Fans can expect to see more of the Bolts back in action next Friday. Until then, tune in to the 4 Nations Face-Off when the event starts on February 12.