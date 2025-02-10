Florida Men’s Basketball Moves to No. 3 in the AP Poll

Share Facebook

After a statement 90-81 win at No. 1 Auburn, the Gators jump from No. 6 to No. 3 in this weeks AP poll.

This is the highest Florida has been ranked in the Todd Golden era and since the 2013-2014 season.

The Gators (20-3, 19-3) were able to do what no other SEC team has done this season, beat Auburn (21-2, 9-1). What made the win more impressive was it was at Neville Arena, one of the harshest places to play in all of college basketball. They also got the job done without their second-leading scorer and Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year’s 10-player midseason watch list member, Alijah Martin.

The Gators proved Saturday that they can compete with and beat any team in the country after snapping Auburn’s 14-game win streak.

Other Significant Movement

The Gators moved past Tennessee. The Vols dropped from No. 5 to No. 6, previously mocked as a 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Duke moved from No. 2 to sharing the No. 3 spot with Florida after they lost to unranked Clemson 77-71.

Iowa State continues to drop in the polls, going from No. 8 to No. 10 after they lost three straight last week.

Alabama moved from No. 3 to No. 2. They play No. 1 Auburn at home this Saturday in what will be the battle for No. 1 seed.

If the Gators’ continue to play at a high level, they could see themselves as a number 1 seed in March Madness with how the AP poll looks right now.

Up Next

Florida will have another ranked battle away, as they face No. 22 Mississippi State (17-6, 5-5) Tuesday in Humphrey Coliseum (ESPN 2, 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF, 103.7-FM). Another ranked road win to Florida’s resume would help solidify their chance as a 1 seed, and maybe the No. 1 or 2 team in the country.