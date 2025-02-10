Santa Fe Athletics: A Week In Review

Share Facebook

Twitter

Santa Fe College had a split performance this past weekend, going 3-3 in its athletic schedule.

Weekend Games and The Week Ahead

Softball

Santa Fe Softball had a successful weekend as they swept Tallahassee State on Saturday. With the sweep, they extend their winning streak to seven. Pitcher Ryleigh Bennett took the mound for Santa Fe, securing her first win of her career. The Saints gear up for double headers on Thursday and Saturday this week against Florida State College and Tallahassee State College.

Baseball

Santa Fe baseball had a double header against South Florida State College this past weekend. The Saints lost the first game 9-7 and won the second one 8-5 to move to a 5-7 record on the season. Ryan Chase and Erik Blair had clutch at-bats at the end of the game to secure the win. The tenth inning was marked by Chase’s solo homerun and Blair’s two-run homerun, giving the team a three-point lead. The Saints will host their next game tomorrow afternoon against TNXL Academy at 2 p.m.

The team will play Polk State College later this week on Thursday and Saturday for a three-game series.

Basketball

Santa Fe’s men and women’s basketball teams lost this weekend, both of them falling to Daytona State College on Saturday.

Women’s basketball put up a good fight but lost by a basket 65-63. They will be eager to make up for that loss as they head into their games for this week. The Saints will host Eastern Florida State College this Wednesday at 5 p.m. then take the road to face Hillsborough Community College this Saturday at 2 p.m.

Men’s basketball had a great effort but also lost 85-75 to Daytona State. They will look to make up for the loss this upcoming week as they face Eastern Florida State College at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at home, followed by Hillsborough Community College this Saturday at 4 p.m. on the road.

It was another exciting week for Santa Fe College athletics, with strong performances across the board. As spring sports continue, the Saints will look to build on their success and learn from close games.