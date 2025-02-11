Florida Men’s Basketball Looks To Continue Win Streak At Mississippi State

Share Facebook

Twitter

After a hard-fought victory against the No. 1 Auburn Tigers, 90-81, in “The Jungle” on Saturday, the No. 3 Florida Gators look to add another SEC road win tonight against the No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville.

One for the books. Relive the win over #1 Auburn 🐊 pic.twitter.com/erljFZvdXS — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 10, 2025

The Gators (20-3, 7-3 SEC) have won their last two games to move up three spots in the latest Associated Press rankings.

Sophomore post Alex Condon is coming off a productive week in the SEC. He was named SEC Player of the Week on Monday.

Condon posted a double-double in Florida’s win at Auburn, the Gators’ first road win against a No. 1 team, with 17 points and 10 rebounds to go with four assists. That followed a 19-point, nine-rebound outing in the home win vs. Vanderbilt, adding four assists and two blocked shots without a turnover.

player of the week 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/LXe9wnly6I — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 10, 2025

The Gator suffered minor injuries last week with guard Alijah Martin missing the game against Auburn with a hip injury after Walter Clayton Jr. sat out the Vanderbilt game with an ankle injury.

However, the Gators have still been able to perform well with reserves Denzel Aberdeen and Urban Klavzar stepping up. The Gators are shooting a collective 46.6% field-goal percentage this season. Clayton Jr is averaging 17.5 points per game and Martin 15.3 points per game.

The Gators still want to be cautious and not underestimate this Bulldogs team (17-6, 5-5). Guard Josh Hubbard is averaging 17.5 points per game, with forward Keshawn Murphy averaging 11.1 points per game and shooting 56.3% from the field this season.

If the Gators continue to shoot the way they have been in their last few games, as well as crash the boards the way they have, they should have no problem continuing their win streak with a healthy team.

Game Time

Tune in at 7 tonight on ESPN2 and on radio at 103.7-FM (after the UF softball coverage at 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF).