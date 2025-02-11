Monroy, Corey Earn SEC Weekly Honors For Florida Swim & Dive

Share Facebook

Following exceptional performances against Florida State, Florida’s Camyla Monroy and Luke Corey have been honored by the Southeastern Conference.

Corey won his first SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week award and Monroy was named SEC Women’s Diver of the Week.

Rookie Luke Corey, from Crofton, Maryland, delivered a remarkable performance in the dual meet against FSU. With an NCAA B-cut time of 14:58.63, he won the 1650 freestyle to attain his first collegiate title. He also touched the wall in 4:22.23, finishing second in the 500 free.

Monroy, the sophomore native of La Paz, Mexico, swept all three diving events at the meet. She won the 3-meter at 354.53 and put a season-best mark of 324.68 on the 1-meter. She landed first on platform with a top mark of 301.95.

It’s Monroy’s fourth of the 2024-25 season and ninth overall SEC weekly accolade. She has finished first 10 times this season.

Up Next

Florida turns its attention to the SEC Swimming & Diving Championships starting Monday at Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Ga. The swimming events begin Tuesday, while the women’s one-meter diving sets off the action. Go to secsports.com for comprehensive championship information.