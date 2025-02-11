Florida Football Hires Polk, Elsner To Front Office

Share Facebook

Twitter

The University of Florida football program has strengthened its front office Monday with two new additions.

Nick Polk is the Associate Athletic Director/Football General Manager, while Benjamin Elsner has been named Director of Football Strategy.

Polk to run Football Operations

Polk will manage several critical areas, including Name, Image, Likeness allocation, student-athlete contract negotiations, budget management and roster decisions. He will also work closely with the football personnel department.

Coach Billy Napier emphasized the importance of Polk’s experience.

“We are excited about moving forward with building out the front office concept with the addition of Nick Polk,” Napier said. “His leadership and experience will prove to be extremely valuable to the entire organization.”

Polk brings 17 seasons of NFL experience, having worked with the Atlanta Falcons in multiple roles, including Director of Football Administration and Director of Football Operations. He handled salary cap management, contract negotiations, scouting and trade strategy while ensuring compliance with the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.

“I am honored and privileged to have this incredible opportunity,” Polk said. “Every successful program has alignment with its leadership, and it was evident throughout this process that this is the case here.”

Before joining the Falcons, Polk worked for the NFL League Office and NFL Europe, where he led football administration and operations. His background also includes 13 years of collegiate coaching experience.

“Nick Polk is a cornerstone of effective leadership,” said Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn, who worked with Polk while the Falcons coach. “His extensive background with all things football will create a winning edge for the Gators.”

Elsner Brings Analytics Expertise

Elsner joins the Gators after nearly five years with The 33rd Team, a football analysis platform. He worked closely with former NFL executives and team presidents, gaining insights into sustainable team-building strategies.

“Ben Elsner is one of the bright, up-and-comers in our profession,” Napier said. “He will help us use analytics and A.I. to evaluate all the data relative to strategy throughout the organization.”

Elsner is ready for his new role.

“I am honored and excited to join the Florida Gators,” he said. “Coach Napier’s vision for the program is inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to its success.”