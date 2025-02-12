2025 Florida Baseball Season Preview

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators baseball team enters the 2025 season ranked No. 10 in the NCAA preseason rankings, a testament to the program’s consistency and its ability to reload after key departures. Following a heartbreaking exit against Texas A&M in the 2024 College World Series semi-finals, the Gators aim to reclaim national glory this spring.

Roster Reload: Key Transfers and Freshmen

The Gators have bolstered their lineup with one of the top-rated transfer classes, highlighted by standout athletes such as Blake Cyr, a consensus Freshman All-American at Miami with 34 homers, 15 doubles, and 84 RBI over 295 at bats. Billy Barlow, a Clemson veteran, brings 102 strikeouts in 109 innings of experience to Florida’s pitching staff. Other notable additions include Kyle Jones, a speedy outfielder who excelled at Stetson, and Bobby Boser, a versatile infielder and outfielder from USF.

Florida’s freshman class, ranked No. 22 nationally, adds depth, particularly in pitching. Right-handed pitcher Aidan King and infielder Brendan Lawson headline the newcomers, providing further options for the mound and at the plate.

Coach Kevin O’Sullivan stated Tuesday, “Brendan Lawson has been swinging the bat really good, you’ll see, he’s just an advanced bat . . . he’s really taken to first base, he’s gonna end his career on the left side of the infield, but in order to get his bat in the lineup, we had to be creative with him . . . he’s going to be a really good hitter.”

Returning Stars to Watch

Several key players from the 2024 squad return, including senior outfielder Ty Evans, shortstop Colby Shelton, catcher/first baseman Luke Heyman and left-handed pitcher Pierce Coppola. The Washington Nationals selected Shelton in the 2024 MLB Draft, but the junior decided to return as a cornerstone of Florida’s infield. Meanwhile, Pierce Coppola leads a seasoned pitching rotation.

“Getting those guys back was huge for us, not just all their experience, but their leadership. Over the years there’s really three things that probably factor into having success throughout the whole year. One is you have to have talent, number two you have to have leadership, and you know all four of those guys [Evans, Shelton, Heyman, Coppola] are giving us that right now along with some other guys. Then experience, and we’ve got a bunch of guys on the roaster that have been to Omaha if not once, then twice, so we’ll see what happens,” O’Sullivan said.

Although not specifically mentioned by O’Sullivan, the Gators are also returning sluggers Cade Kurland and Brody Donay who tallied 28 home runs and 76 RBI’s. Florida will also have key pitchers Liam Peterson and Jake Clemente who, combined with Coppola, will make up the Gators’ Friday, Saturday, and Sunday pitching rotations.

Tough Competition in the SEC

As the SEC continues its dominance in college baseball, with 10 teams in the preseason top 25, the road to Omaha will be challenging. Powerhouses like Tennessee and Arkansas remain formidable opponents, but Florida’s blend of experience and young talent makes them a strong contender.

What’s Ahead

With a challenging schedule and high expectations, all eyes are on the Gators as they aim to finish what they started last year. Opening day can’t come soon enough for Florida fans eager to see their team back on the diamond. Opening day at Condron Family Ballpark is set for Valentine’s Day, when Florida plays Air Force for the first of a three-game series starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday (98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF starting at 6:25 p.m.).