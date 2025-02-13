Magic Defeat Hornets Before All-Star Break

Share Facebook

The Orlando Magic are back in the win column after defeating Charlotte 102-86 Wednesday night. The Magic handed the Hornets (13-39) their third consecutive loss.

Orlando went into this home matchup following a loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The Magic have now won three of the last five games going into the All-Star Break.

Offensive Leaders

Orlando (27-29) once again found itself led by power forward Paolo Banchero with 24 points on the game. However, it was guard Anthony Black‘s 18 points off the bench that pushed the Magic to victory. Starting forward Franz Wagner also put up 16 points to score the 5,000th-career point during the contest.

Orlando shot only 14-43 on 3-pointers and 41% from the field.

After a hot start, the Magic put up only 16 points in the second quarter to allow Charlotte to take a two-point lead going into the half.

The first half came to a close with Orlando’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the Hornets’ Nick Smith Jr. getting ejected for a verbal confrontation on the court. Banchero credits the ejection for motivating the team to push for the win.

“I think that set the tone for us that we had to come out the second half,” Banchero said. “We had to play better, have his back and that’s what we did in that third quarter.”

The Magic outscored Charlotte 58-40 the remainder of the game to secure the victory.

All-Star Break

Many basketball fans were surprised to not see Banchero or Wagner on the list of 2025 NBA All-Stars. Banchero received his first honor last season.

No members of the Magic will compete in this year’s All-Star Game, but the rest can help the team to make a run in the back half of the season.