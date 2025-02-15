Handlogten’s Return Boosts Gators Ahead Of South Carolina Matchup

Share Facebook

Twitter

The third-ranked Florida Gators welcome South Carolina to the O’Connell Center for a conference showdown tonight. This is the second meeting between the teams this season after the Gators won a dramatic 70-69 victory in Columbia last month thanks to a game-winning layup by Will Richard with just 4.8 seconds left.

Florida (21-3, 8-3 SEC) enters the matchup riding the momentum of three consecutive victories, including statement road wins against No. 1 Auburn and No. 22 Mississippi State. The Gators made history with those wins, marking the first time the program has won back-to-back ranked road victories.

Gators On A Roll

Denzel Aberdeen has emerged as a key contributor during Florida’s win streak, averaging 14.3 points per game in his first starts of the season. Meanwhile, Thomas Haugh turned in a standout performance against Mississippi State, posting 16 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals — a stat line matched by only three other SEC players this century: John Wall (2010), Corey Brewer (2005), and Lawrence Roberts (2004).

Florida’s balanced scoring attack has been vital in conference play. Walter Clayton Jr. leads the way with 18.0 points per game, followed by Alijah Martin (15.4 PPG) and Will Richard (12.0 PPG). Alex Condon has been a steady presence in the paint, contributing 9.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Clayton has also etched his name into the Gators’ record books by hitting a 3-pointer in 46 consecutive games, surpassing Michael Frazier II’s previous mark of 41.

Surviving SEC Gauntlet

The Gators navigated one of their toughest stretches of the season with a 3-1 record. Their road victory against Auburn marked the first win at the home of a No. 1-ranked team, with Clayton’s 19 points leading five Gators in double figures. Florida also became just the fifth team in NCAA history to defeat two different top-ranked opponents in the same season.

Despite missing key players, the Gators still managed to secure a hard-fought win at Mississippi State on Tuesday. Already without Martin, Florida lost Condon to an ankle injury just 30 seconds into the game. Aberdeen stepped up with 20 points, while Haugh filled the stat sheet in a gritty performance. Before those victories, Florida handled Vanderbilt 86-75 but suffered a setback against No. 5 Tennessee, falling 64-44.

Injury Report: Mixed Bag For Florida

Ccoach Todd Golden confirmed Florida will be without Condon (ankle) and Sam Alexis (ankle) for Saturday’s game. Condon is expected to miss at least two weeks, while Martin (hip) is listed as questionable. Although Martin has been out for nearly two weeks, his status remains a game-time decision, Golden said.

However, the Gators will get a major boost with the return of 7-foot-1 center Micah Handlogten. The big man has not played since suffering a leg injury in the SEC Championship game last March, and while he was initially expected to redshirt this season, he has opted to return. Handlogten, who averaged 5.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last season, will come off the bench, while Haugh will replace Condon in the starting lineup.

Handlogten announced his comeback Friday on social media by borrowing Michael Jordan’s famous phrase by simply writing, “I’m back.”

South Carolina’s Uphill Battle

South Carolina (10-14, 0-11) has struggled this season, failing to secure a win in SEC play. While their record suggests a lost season, the Gamecocks have been more competitive than it appears, suffering seven losses by just one or two possessions, including their narrow defeat against Florida in January.

Despite their efforts, road games have been a significant hurdle for South Carolina. The team has posted a dismal 1-6 record away from home, with the lone road victory coming against Boston College in early December. South Carolina’s six road losses have been by an average margin of 18 points, with the best offensive output in those games being 73 points — well below Florida’s scoring average at home.

Motivation may come in the form of redemption for South Carolina. In the previous matchup, the Gamecocks let a double-digit lead slip away late in the second half. If they hope to reverse their fortunes, they’ll need to execute for a full 40 minutes and find a way to handle Florida’s relentless pressure defense.

Final Thoughts

Florida enters the contest as a 13.5-point favorite (BetMGM), but South Carolina has a history of playing well at the O-Dome, winning three of its last four games in Gainesville. If the Gamecocks can overcome their road woes and limit turnovers, they could make things interesting. However, with Florida surging and bolstered by Handlogten’s return, the Gators should have the upper hand as they continue their pursuit of an SEC title.

The tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. on the SEC Network and on 103.7-FM.