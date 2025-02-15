Multiple Gators Set Bests in Tyson Invitational Day 1

Share Facebook

Despite only securing one event win, multiple Florida indoor track and field athletes set personal and season bests on Day 1 of the Tyson Invitational on Friday in Fayetteville, Ark.

Junior Regan Lawrence won the men’s 60m hurdles at 8.09 to beat his personal record of 8.13 set at the Corky Classic in the season opener.

Demaris Waters and Vance Nilsson advanced to the semifinals of the hurdles invitational with times of 7.80 and 7.87, respectively. Nilsson’s pace was a personal record. Joseph Stravato set his season best at 8.08 despite not qualifying.

Sprinters Graham Myers and Matthew Stratton landed in the top 10 of the men’s 3000m. Myers posted a time of 8:13.14 in sixth place and Stratton was eighth with a time of 8:14.49, a new personal best.

Getting it started for us🐊 3000m (M)

Graham Myers – 8:13.14 (6th)

Matthew Stratton – 8:14.49 (8th), PB

Emerson Miller – 8:25.84 (19th)#GoGators

Kate Drummond finished the women’s 3000m with a 9:52.32 run, good for sixth place.

Ashton Schwartzman and Rios Prude Jr. both set season bests in the men’s 400m. Schwartzman ran a 46.92 to finish 15th and Prude Jr. was just behind at 47.01 in 18th place. Freshman Nicholas Spikes also placed 21st with a run of 47.07. On the women’s side, Laila Owens set her season best at 56.48.

In the semifinals of the men’s 60m, Wanya McCoy advanced with a pace of 6.63 and Jaden Wiley just missed the cut at 6.79. McCoy and five other athletes were DNS’s in the final.

On the field, Imani Washington set a personal best of 20.09 in the weight throw. She beat her previous record of 19.58m that she set one week ago at the Celebration Pointe Classic on her final throw.

That's a PB!!! Imani Washington eclipses 20m in the weight throw for the 1⃣st time in her career with a 20.09 [65' 11"] mark on her final attempt!#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/MVfl0AJnPN — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) February 15, 2025

Coming off her record setting performance, Anthaya Charlton placed fifth in the women’s long jump invitational with a leap of 6.56m.

Up Next

The Gators will be back for Day 2 of the Tyson Invitational on Saturday at noon EST.