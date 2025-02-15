Storm Surge: Hurricanes Baseball Overpowers Blue Wave

Share Facebook

The Gainesville Hurricanes showed no love on Valentine’s Day by shutting out the visiting P.K. Yonge Blue Wave 8-0.

Last season, P.K. Yonge (1-1) dominated Gainesville (2-0) with a pair of mercy-rule victories on Feb. 24 and March 22, but this time around, the Hurricanes flipped the script with a commanding performance.

Dominance On Mound

Starting pitcher Cade Dixon led the surge for the Hurricanes. In 6.1 innings of work and 98 pitches thrown, he racked up 10 strikeouts while allowing just four hits and two walks. Dixon helped his own cause offensively as well, notching two hits, driving in two runs and drawing a walk.

Dixon left the mound to cheers from the home crowd at Tiny Talbot Field in the top of the seventh inning. Freshman Ty Quinn took over in relief and closed out the game in style with back-to-back strikeouts.

Defensive Miscues

For the Blue Wave, the first three innings were ones they’d like to forget. Sammy DePaul, another freshman pitcher, did his best to calm the storm with 3.0 innings of relief work, allowing only one hit and one run. Overall, however, the Blue Wave struggled defensively, committing four errors, issuing seven walks and allowing 13 stolen bases, making it an uphill battle from the start.

The Blue Wave couldn’t muster enough momentum to spark a comeback. Despite hits from four different players, including a stand-up double from senior first baseman Josh Davis, who had the hardest-hit ball of the night, the offense struggled to produce runs.

Up Next

P.K. Yonge will continue its three-game road trip at 7 p.m. Wednesday with a matchup in Ocala against the undefeated Vanguard Knights (3-0)

The Hurricanes will play the third of their four consecutive home games to start the season on Tuesday night against the 1-1 Bradford Tornadoes.

