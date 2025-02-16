Gators Improve On Final Of Tyson Invitational

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams posted a productive day as they closed the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Florida secured five top-five finishes and more athletes set new bests Saturday.

Sophomore Edward Kepran started the afternoon hot in the men’s 800m. His pace of 1:48.89 was a personal best and good for second in the event.

Sam Austin, Miguel Pantojas and Ryan Maseman all set season bests in the event’s invitational. Austin finished in fifth at 1:47.08 and Pantojas and Maseman came in at 16th and 19th, respectively.

Layla Haynes set a personal best and claimed the No. 7 spot in UF history with a 2:05.02 run in the women’s 800m.

The Gators star-powered 4×400 team that features Jenoah McKiver and Wanya McCoy among others, finished second (3:04.24) in the relay behind Arkansas. Florida’s other two teams finished ninth and 19th.

On the field, freshman Asia Phillips secured the No. 9 spot in UF history in the women’s triple jump. She finished second in the event with a 13.32m leap. India Alix came in at seventh with a 12.86m effort.

David Hemery Valentine Invitational

In Boston, three Gators made their way into UF’s leaderboard.

Junior Beth Morley ran a 4:26.76 pace in the women’s mile, setting her at No. 2 in UF history. Freshman Jonathan Leon now owns the No. 9 spot in the men’s 5000m in UF history with a 14:07.03 effort.

Tia Wilson joins a group of Parker Valby, Hilda Olemomoi and Flomena Asekol at the top of the UF leaderboard in the women’s 3000m. Wilson secured the No. 4 spot with a 9:06.41 performance.

Up Next

The Gators will prepare for the SEC Indoor Championships starting Feb. 27 in College Station, Texas.