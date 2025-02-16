Florida coach Mike Holloway celebrates after the Gators won the men's team title during the NCAA Track & Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium in 2023. [Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports]

Gators Improve On Final Of Tyson Invitational

Kevin Perez February 16, 2025 Gators Sports, Gators Track and Field 51 Views

The Florida Gators men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams posted a productive day as they closed the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Florida secured five top-five finishes and more athletes set new bests Saturday.

Sophomore Edward Kepran started the afternoon hot in the men’s 800m. His pace of 1:48.89 was a personal best and good for second in the event.

Sam Austin, Miguel Pantojas and Ryan Maseman all set season bests in the event’s invitational. Austin finished in fifth at 1:47.08 and Pantojas and Maseman came in at 16th and 19th, respectively.

Layla Haynes set a personal best and claimed the No. 7 spot in UF history with a 2:05.02 run in the women’s 800m.

The Gators star-powered 4×400 team that features Jenoah McKiver and Wanya McCoy among others, finished second (3:04.24) in the relay behind Arkansas. Florida’s other two teams finished ninth and 19th.

On the field, freshman Asia Phillips secured the No. 9 spot in UF history in the women’s triple jump. She finished second in the event with a 13.32m leap. India Alix came in at seventh with a 12.86m effort.

David Hemery Valentine Invitational

In Boston, three Gators made their way into UF’s leaderboard.

Junior Beth Morley ran a 4:26.76 pace in the women’s mile, setting her at No. 2 in UF history. Freshman Jonathan Leon now owns the No. 9 spot in the men’s 5000m in UF history with a 14:07.03 effort.

Tia Wilson joins a group of Parker Valby, Hilda Olemomoi and Flomena Asekol at the top of the UF leaderboard in the women’s 3000m. Wilson secured the No. 4 spot with a 9:06.41 performance.

Up Next

The Gators will prepare for the SEC Indoor Championships starting Feb. 27 in College Station, Texas.

 

