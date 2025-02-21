Florida Women’s Golf Head to Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators women’s golf team is hitting the road for their third spring tournament of the season. It’s set for Feb. 21-23 and is hosted by Mercer University

Tournament Information

The invitational will occur in the National Course in Lake Oconee, Georgia. It is a Par 72 course with a total of 6,195 yards. The format is 18 holes per day, rounding up to a total of 54 holes.

The line up consists of:

Paula Francisco Addison Klonowski Inès Archer Siuue Wu Jessica Guiser

Individual – Elaine Widjaja

The teams tee off as a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Stay tuned with live scoring here.

Opponents

The Gators face Boston College, Daytona State, Delaware, East Carolina, East Tennessee State, FAU, Florida, Mercer, South Dakota State, Tulane, UAB, UNC-Greensboro, Western Carolina, Western Kentucky and Wofford.

The spring swing continues at Lake Oconee 🏌️‍♀️ ⛳️: Round 1

⏰: 12:30 p.m.

Last Time Out

The Gators recently participated in the Therese Hession Regional Challenge, hosted by Ohio State University. USC won the team title.

The team was led by Paula Francisco, ending in 5th place. Marking their sixth top-5 finish of the season.

Francisco was one out of the only six golfers to shoot under par after 54 holes, securing herself a T6 spot at 212 (-1).

Coming Up After

After competing at this invitational, the Gators will come back home to host the Gators Invitational in Mark Bostick Golf Course.