Florida Men’s Tennis Faces SEC Rival Alabama Today

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators men’s tennis team faces Alabama at noon today at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.

Florida is 6-4 overall for the season and 1-0 in SEC play after routing Auburn 7-0 to open league play Saturday at the Ring Tennis Complex. Alabama is 8-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

UF earned the doubles point and then carried the momentum to win singles on all six courts against the Tigers.

The Crimson Tide is heading to Gainesville after a 4-1 loss to South Carolina on Saturday. Their only point was secured on court one.

Florida Vs. Alabama Series

The Gators have won 22 out of 27 of the matches against the Crimson Tide. Their last matchup was in Tuscaloosa on March 17, 2024 that resulted in a Florida loss 5-2.