Florida’s women’s basketball seniors set to be honored Thursday

As the Florida Gators women’s basketball season nears its end, the team will celebrate its six seniors following the Gators matchup against Oklahoma on Thursday. From transfers to long-time contributors, each has left a unique mark on the program.

Kenza Salgues – Guard

Hailing from Montpellier, France, Salgues arrived at Florida after playing four seasons at University of Miami. A top-20 recruit out France, she has made her impact in just her second year with the Gators. This year, she is averaging 4.9 points per game while shooting 33.3% from the field.

Alexia Dizeko – Forward

A French native, Dizeko joined the Gators two seasons ago after starting her collegiate career at South Georgia Technical College, where she was named the 2023 WBCA Two-Year College Player of the Year. Dizeko has been a dynamic player, setting a career-high five assists against Missouri on Jan. 12. She has recorded two double-digit scoring performances this season, averaging 5.0 points per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Beyond the court, Dizeko remains active in the community, devoting 42 hours to various service projects.

Our very own @AlexiaDizeko, is one of the 16 selected for the SEC Community Service Team! 🔸 Lex has devoted 42 hours to service projects spanning from education, health, community engagement, and youth outreach Read more about it here: https://t.co/VJt32zzZ24 pic.twitter.com/euH7QnX4oW — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) February 26, 2025

Jeriah Warren – Guard

Warren, from Lake Charles, Louisiana, has been a consistent force for Florida, playing every game during the 2022-23 season. This year, she set a career-high 27 points against Missouri on Jan. 12 and has been a key factor in the Gators offense. As Florida’s leading three-point scorer, Warren tallied four straight double-digit performances to start the season and currently ranks third in the team in scoring, averaging 12.9 points per game.

Eriny Kindred – Forward

Transfer from Texas A&M Kindred has been a dynamic force for the Gators. The Del Valle, Texas native has been Florida’s most reliable free-throw shooter, averaging a 89.5% (17-19) success rate. She shot a perfect 100% from the line in the first three games of the season and recorded a career-high 13 points against Marshall on Dec. 8. Kindred has been an efficient shooter, shooting 50.0% from the field.

Paige Clausen – Forward

Naples, Florida native, Clausen records her third season with the Gators, appearing in 26 games total. This has been a season of firsts for her, recording her first career three against Longwood on Dec. 15 and her first career block against Marshall on Dec. 8. Clausen set a season-high scoring 6 points against Alabama State Dec. 29.

Ra Shaya Kyle – Center

Out of Marion, Indiana, this marks Kyle’s third season with the Gators after transferring from Purdue. In her junior and senior seasons, Kyle led the Gators with the highest field goal percentage. She has posted 13 double-doubles and has earned 20+ points in four outings this season. Kyle also ranks as the second leading scorer for Florida, averaging 14.9 points per game.

the reaction → the play 🫨@rashayakyle with her 13th double-double this season#GoGators pic.twitter.com/cmHV6SUcDP — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) February 25, 2025

These seniors have contributed in their own ways to Florida’s success, and their efforts will be recognized at center court Thursday.