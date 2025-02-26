Gators Football Hires Deron Wilson as New DB Coach

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators football team hired Deron Wilson as their defensive backs coach on Monday.

Wilson was a quality control analyst at Florida in Billy Napier’s first season as head coach (2022). Prior to serving at Florida, Wilson spent two seasons at McNeese as a defensive coordinator. The 33-year-old also spent four seasons at UTSA where he was a graduate assistant and then a cornerbacks coach. Prior to this second hiring with the Gators, Wilson spent the last two seasons at Arkansas where the Razorbacks ranked fourth in the SEC in passing yards allowed per game (202.8). That was the program’s best mark since 2011.

“It’s great to have Deron back in the building,” Napier said. “His exposure to our system and tree of coaches, to go along with experience in the SEC makes his hiring a no-brainer. His pedigree and relationships in recruiting will be valuable as well. He will help us continue to improve going forward.”

Wilson was a cornerback at Southern Miss from 2010-2012 where he recorded 171 tackles and eight interceptions, including four touchdowns.

“It’s an honor to rejoin the Florida Gator football staff,” Wilson remarked. “I’m inspired by the culture Coach Napier is building and the standard of excellence players and coaches are held to. I will give it my all so we can compete for championships, along with signing and developing elite talent.”

The Gators DB room will look to improve in 2025 under Wilson. Last season, Florida ranked 11th in the SEC in passing yards allowed per game (227.5). As a team, the Gators had 14 interceptions.

The Gators will have four starters return in their secondary: Jordan Castell, Bryce Thornton, Devin Moore and Sharif Denson. Aaron Gates will also be part of the mix; he started five games last season before getting injured against Ole Miss. Former five-star recruit Cormani McClain could also rotate in after showing flashes last season, including an interception returned for a touchdown against Kentucky.