Gators Gymnastics Soars in Bounce Back Win Over Missouri

No. 6 Gators Gymnastics had a massive bounce back win over No. 8 Missouri Friday night, erasing last week’s injury-riddled loss to Oklahoma from memory. The final score of 198.125-197.725 ties Florida’s highest team score of the season, which is also the nation’s highest. Florida also celebrated its fifth annual Equality Night in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in front of a sellout crowd of 9,015.

However, before the meet, Gator fans received some sad news. Senior Sloane Blakely told WUFT’s Jordyn Banks that she is out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury she suffered last week at Oklahoma. She was still present at Friday’s meet in a boot, cheering on her teammates. Florida coach Jenny Rowland commented on what it meant to have Sloane there to support the team despite her injury.

Starting with Perfection

The Gators started hot. Senior Victoria Nguyen made her vault debut this season with a stuck landing. She posted a near-perfect 9.975, matching her career high. Earlier this week, Rowland said Nguyen was “itching” to go on vault and clearly she was.

Sophomore Gabby Disidore also matched her career-high 9.875, which she set last week against Oklahoma.

Leanne Wong kept up the momentum, matching her season high with a 9.925. Then, perfection. After posting three 9.950s so far, Selena Harris-Miranda earned her first perfect 10.0 of the season. This is Harris’ fourth career 10.0 on vault and fifth total. She led the nation in 2024 with three 10.0s on vault, but this was her first as a Gator. Harris’ perfect score is also the nation’s first on vault this season.

AND THAT'S A 10.000 FOR @selena_harriss ◼️ Selena earns the nation's first 10.00 on vault this season! pic.twitter.com/54lZhockAz — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) February 28, 2025

The junior said she was happy to finally get the 10.0 after coming so close several times.

Missouri was solid on bars. The high score of the rotation came from Mara Titarsolej (9.950) after a 9.900 from Amari Celestine. Unfortunately for the Tigers, Florida set a new season-high 49.625, resulting in a .225 lead after the first rotation.

Staying Hot

The momentum clearly carried over to the bars, as the Gators set another season high of 49.575. Skye Blakely (9.900) and Alyssa Arana (9.875) both matched their career highs.

Coming off the high of her 10.0, Harris-Miranda posted a strong 9.925. Leanne Wong pitched in with a near-perfect 9.975. Fans voiced their disappointment for what they thought should have been a 10.0.

On vault, Missouri’s final three gymnasts put up consecutive 9.900s. But, it wasn’t enough, as Florida extended its lead to 0.425 halfway through the meet.

Halfway Through

Florida wasn’t quite as strong on beam, but still solid. The high score of the rotation came from Wong with a 9.925. Nguyen came in second with a 9.875.

The Tigers showed out on floor, proving why they’re ranked No. 5 in the nation on the event. They counted all five scores at 9.900 or above. Kennedy Griffin and Hannah Horton led the way, each with a 9.925.

As a result, Missouri cut Florida’s lead to 0.175 heading into the final rotation.

But, that didn’t scare the Gators, who were lights out on floor. They also counted all five scores at 9.900 or above. Disidore made her floor debut for Florida, posting a strong 9.900. Wong and Taylor Clark followed with 9.925s. Harris-Miranda had the final performance of the night, putting up a near-perfect 9.975, matching her career high.

a selena slay🤩 ◼️@selena_harriss earns a 9.975 on floor, matching her collegiate best score! 📺SECN pic.twitter.com/woTXgL1cvV — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) March 1, 2025

Florida’s second 198 team score matches the nation’s highest score of the season, which the Gators set in January against Georgia. After having slight hiccups here and there throughout the season, Harris-Miranda said the team was tired of making mistakes.

Up Next

Florida is back on the road next week to face No. 17 Alabama. Friday’s win will certainly boost the Gators’ confidence as they search for their first SEC road win of the season.

Event Results

Vault – Selena Harris-Miranda (10.0)

Bars – Leanne Wong (9.975)

Beam – Leanne Wong (9.925)

Floor – Selena Harris-Miranda (9.975).

All-Around – Leanne Wong (39.750)