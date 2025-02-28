Florida Women’s Tennis Swept At South Carolina

Share Facebook

The Florida women’s tennis team fell at South Carolina on Friday 4-0 to drop to 0-2 in SEC play.

UF junior Rachel Gailis-freshman Talia Neilson-Gatenby couldn’t get anything going against senior Olympe Lancelot-freshman Bella Bergkvist Larsson on court two where the Gamecocks quickly routed them 6-1 to give South Carolina the doubles advantage.

Florida seniors Alicia Dudeney–Bentee Spee played well against sophomore Kaitlyn Carnicella-senior Sarah Hamner in doubles. The pair broke the ranked duo in the eighth game, giving them the edge they needed to pick up a 7-5 win and keep Florida alive in doubles.

Freshmen Nikola Daubnerova–Noèmie Oliveras got off to a strong start against freshmen Helena Buchwald–Jana Stojanova on court three, jumping to an early 4-1 lead. However, the South Carolina freshmen came roaring all the way back to defeat Florida 7-5 and take the doubles point.

South Carolina takes the doubles point: Lancelot/Larsson def. Gailis/Neilson-Gatenby 6-1 Buchwald/Stojanova def. Oliveras/Daubnerova 7-5 Singles 🔜#GoGators — Gators Women's Tennis (@GatorsWTN) February 28, 2025

Struggles In Singles

Oliveras fell to Buchwald on court six, as South Carolina took a 2-0 match lead. Oliveras was no match for Buchwald’s strong return game in losing in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

South Carolina continued its dominance when Nielson-Gatenby came up short against Misa Malkin on court four. The Carolina senior took set one 6-3 and broke Neilson-Gatenby once in the second set to glide to a 6-4 win.

Spee fell in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, to Bergkvist Larsson on court five. Spee’s loss allowed South Carolina to take a 4-0 lead and clinch the match.

Due to the Gamecocks clinching the match, the final three singles matches ceased play.

Up Next

The Gators (3-4 overall) will be hungry for a win when they travel to Georgia. Florida will face the No. 2 Bulldogs at 1 p.m. Sunday.

South Carolina (6-4, 1-1) will also continue its conference play Sunday. The Gamecocks travel to Alabama to face No. 6 Auburn at 1 p.m.