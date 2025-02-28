Saint Francis Baseball Cruises Past Riverside Christian

Share Facebook

Twitter

Saint Francis Catholic Academy added to the win column Thursday with an 11-1 baseball win against Riverside Christian.

Stolen bases for Saint Francis (3-2) highlighted its second consecutive run-rule win by racking up 14 thefts. Junior Nate Muir led the team with five.

Saint Francis has scored an impressive 51 runs in the first five games of the season, while only allowing 14 runs. Double-digit runs have been scored in three of the five games.

Capitalizing Off Base Running

Riverside (2-4), located in Trenton, held off the Wolves in the first inning, but the second frame began a streak of nine unanswered runs in the next three innings for Saint Francis that showed no signs of mercy. The bottom of the second inning started with a walk for sophomore Sawyer Williams, who stole second and third base. Junior Cyrus Fariborzian hit a groundout to the shortstop that led to an error and Williams scoring the first run of the game.

Saint Francis Catholic leads 2-0 after two innings, capitalizing on two Riverside Christian errors. Aggressive baserunning set up both runs, as Sawyer Williams and Cyrus Fariborzian scored despite SFCA not recording a hit. pic.twitter.com/eldeoi4tyg — Jackson Lynch (@JLynchSports) February 27, 2025

The Wolves scored three more runs in the third inning for a 5-0 lead that showed them begin to pull away. An RBI single from junior Chris Durstine and a two-run double from senior Johnny O’Donnell changed the course of the game thanks to two stolen bases from Muir.

Saint Francis Catholic leads 5-0 after three innings. SFCA added three runs in the third, highlighted by a Chris Durstine RBI single and a two-run double from Johnny O’Donnell. pic.twitter.com/NlXZ8kRWCN — Jackson Lynch (@JLynchSports) February 27, 2025

Freshman pitcher Andy Janelle also had a solid performance for Saint Francis by pitching 4.2 innings and recording five strikeouts in his win. In the top of the fourth, Janelle recorded three straight strikeouts before getting his final strikeout in the fifth. Freshman Isaac Sherrouse relieved him and added another three strikeouts to the team count.

Up Next

Saint Francis looks to make it a three-game winning streak this week with a 6 p.m. game Friday at P.K. Yonge (3-2), which is feeling salty after an 11-4 home loss Wednesday against Palatka.