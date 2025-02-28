Gators
Jan 25, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Ricky Castillo plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Gators on Tour: Cognizant Classic Opening Round

Marthina Montenegro February 28, 2025 Former Gators, Gators Men's Golf, PGA Golf 6 Views

Four former Florida Gators golfers appeared Thursday in the opening round of the Cognizant Classic at the PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

UF Players

The new PGA Tour participant Ricky Castillo made his sixth appearance on the tour, shooting a score of 66 (5-over) in the opening round while day two is currently underway. Castillo played for the Gators from 2019 to 2023.

The Colombian player Camilo Villegas also shot 66 (5-under). Villegas, who was recently featured in Netflix’s Full Swing’s final episode of season three, garnered sympathy from fans as he shared his story of losing his 22-month-old daughter Mia to a brain tumor.

Alejandro Tosti shot 2-under on the first day and 4-under in the second round.

Billy Horschel, who recently won the 2025 GWAA Charlie Bartlett Award, shot a round of 66 (5-under). He also went viral on social media yesterday as a video of him leading an alligator away from the fairway was shared all over the web.

Day One Leader

Jake Knapp shot a bogey free round of 59 (12-under) with 12 birdies and six pars. That was the 15th sub-60 score in PGA TOUR history.

Up Next

The Classic will continue until Sunday, March 2, with the projected cut of day 2 being 4-under.

