UF Grad Rutledge Signs ESPN Contract Extension

Longtime ESPN reporter and SEC Nation host Laura Rutledge signed a contract extension with ESPN this week.

Rutledge began her reporting career in 2011 as a student at the University of Florida. She earned her first gig working as a pre- and post-game reporter for the Tampa Bay Rays telecast. For every home game the Rays played, Rutledge would commute from Gainesville to St. Petersburg.

Rutledge graduated from UF with a journalism degree and her accomplishments were recognized. In 2011, she received the Red Barber award for Excellence in Broadcasting at UF. Rutledge has continued her success 14 years later, working roles such as hosting NFL Live, sideline-reporting for Monday Night Football and the Masters.

https://twitter.com/ESPNPR/status/1894779461423272387

Career Achievements

Over the years, Rutledge has shown her ability to cover different sports all around the world. In October 2022, Rutledge was the sideline reporter for ESPN+’s first exclusive NFL coverage at Wembley Stadium, London.

She didn’t stop there, continuing to work on bigger stages like the NFL Playoffs and College Football Playoff. Since Rutledge joined NFL Live in 2020, it has continued to gain popularity. The show received nominees for the Sports Emmy Awards in 2023 and 2024 for Outstanding Studio Show – Daily.

Rutledge is also a company ambassador for ESPN at big events. Now, Rutledge signs a contract extension with ESPN to stay with the company.

"There's a lot of confidence around Texas, and they're not backing down from that at all."@LauraRutledge on the Longhorns' mindset heading into the CFP semifinal 💪 pic.twitter.com/7wbO1N4W5J — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 9, 2025

What Does This New Contract Mean for Rutledge?

Rutledge’s contract extension allows her to continue pursuing her passion of providing insightful and entertaining content for fans all around the world. During her 11 years at ESPN, Rutledge has enjoyed the work she has performed. This new contract will allow Rutledge to continue reporting both NFL and College Football games covered by ESPN.

“ESPN has provided me the support and freedom to build my dream career since I arrived eager to learn and grow,” Rutledge said. “I appreciate its continued faith in me and hope they recognize the gratitude and pride I have working for the company.”