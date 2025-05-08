‘Thank You, Mom’: Former UF Baseball Players Reflect on Women Who Shaped Them

“I love you, and thank you for everything.”

Those were the simple, yet powerful words of former Florida Gators star and now Kansas City Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone when asked what he would say to his mom this Mother’s Day.

And among all of the former UF players suiting up across professional baseball, there’s one big thing in common: gratitude runs deep. This isn’t about batting averages or big-league contracts. It’s about the quiet, powerful love of mothers — the rides to practice, the pep talks after losses, the hugs that never needed words.

This Mother’s Day, through their stories and memories, these athletes are reminding us of the people who truly make it all possible. Because behind every big-league moment, there’s someone cheering louder than anyone.

The First Coach

Before players had strength coaches or position trainers, they had mothers. Moms who packed snacks in the back seat, yelled encouragement from behind the fence and somehow made each game day feel like magic.

For Colby Halter, it wasn’t the wins he remembers most; it was the drives with his mom, Keri.

“Honestly, my favorite time with her was on the way to baseball games and practice,” Halter said in March during spring training in Arizona. “We would always listen to music together and have so much fun on the car rides.”

Those early moments shaped a bond that hasn’t faded, even as pro ball has taken him across the country. Now with the Midland RockHounds, the Athletics’ Double-A affiliate, Halter hopes his mom can make the trip out to Texas this year.

“We’re pretty tight,” said Halter, who played for the Gators from 2021-23. “She’s always been my biggest supporter.”

Caglianone, drafted by the Royals with the No. 6 overall pick in 2024, still thinks about the comfort of home-cooked meals — rice, beans, steak — and the ease of having his mom, Johanne, nearby during long seasons at UF.

Johanne Caglianone, who lives in Tampa, Florida, was a constant presence in the front row at Condron Ballpark for her son’s games at UF, rarely missing a game home or away.

If she were a coach, Jac says with a grin, she’d definitely be a “player’s coach.” And if she ever took the field?

“Probably second base,” he laughed. “I don’t think she’d have great range.”

A Seat in the Stands

Some mothers show love by always being present at practices, games and draft days. Former Gators outfielder Sterlin Thompson, a first-round draft pick by the Colorado Rockies in 2022, doesn’t take that for granted.

Whether he was at Condron Family Ballpark at UF or on his journey in the minor leagues — taking him to Spokane, Washington, Hartford, Connecticut, or Albuquerque, New Mexico — his mom, Lisa, was there, cheering.

“She’s just been my biggest supporter throughout my whole career,” said Thompson, who now plays for the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes in the Rockies organization. “Getting her to come to the games, you can’t take that time for granted.”

One of his most vivid memories with her? Hitting a two-run walk-off homer to beat Florida State at UF in 2023.

Lisa recorded every one of Thompson’s at-bats during the spring training games she attended this year, capturing two home runs on one of the final days of her trip. For her, the love for the game is matched only by the love for her son.

“It wouldn’t have mattered what he played,” Lisa said. “But this was his dream. I just love getting to be a part of it.”

Lisa Thompson and a group of fellow former Gator moms now rent Airbnbs together every spring, continuing the tradition of traveling to support their sons.

“I love being a baseball mom,” she smiled. “It’s just so special.”

The Sacrifices We Don’t See

There’s an emotional current that runs through every one of these conversations — an awareness, now sharper with age, of the sacrifices moms make behind the scenes.

No one knows that more than Royals third baseman Jonathan India, who is celebrating his first Mother’s Day as a dad himself. Watching his wife, Daniella, raise their daughter while he’s on the road has changed him.

“With my schedule, I’m barely home,” said India, who played for UF from 2016-18. “But she is an amazing wife, amazing mother, and I can’t thank her enough.”

Still, his own mom’s wisdom stays close.

India’s mother, Elizabeth, immigrated from Colombia as a child. At 18, Elizabeth left home to start her own business. India frequently has called his mom the hardest-working person he knows.

“She’s always told me to just enjoy life,” Jonathan said.

Brady Singer, now with the Cincinnati Reds, echoed that sentiment as he reflected on both his mom, Jacquelyn, and wife, Tori.

“[Jacquelyn] sacrificed so much growing up,” Singer said. “I had a love for the game, and she shared that with me. I obviously get to celebrate her every day of my life. But, for one day, I want to give her everything I can.”

Drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 2018, Singer paid off his parents’ debt as a Christmas gift after signing his first MLB contract — a thank you to his parents for the sacrifices they made to support his baseball career.

Singer sees the hard work up close now; packing homes three times a year, moving across the country, raising a son, Beau, in the chaos of pro ball.

“It’s not easy,” said Singer, who was traded by the Royals to Cincinnati this offseason. “I can’t do it by myself,… and my wife has been tremendous in that aspect.”

More Than Just a Day

Mother’s Day may be just one date on the calendar, but for these players, the appreciation runs far deeper than a pink wristband or an extra bouquet of flowers.

“I think it was just that I could have someone to lean on,” Singer said. “Someone who loved me more than anything. We enjoyed every moment together.”

Even as the game pulls them into stadiums far from home, the lessons, love and loyalty of their mothers stay with them.

“She’s influenced every aspect of my life,” Thompson said. “Whether I’m down or succeeding, she’s always right there watching all my games, my at-bats… she just does a little bit of everything.”

For Caglianone, it’s about remembering the small things. For Halter, it’s hoping for one more airport reunion. For India and Singer, it’s honoring both the women who raised them, and the ones now raising their children.

The Heartbeat Behind the Game

Baseball is full of numbers — ERA, batting averages, on-base percentages, strikeouts. But some things can’t be measured: the early morning wake-ups, the long drives to practice, the unconditional belief when no one else saw the potential. A part of their story that began long before a draft day or a walk-off win.

Behind every pitch, every hit, every dream chased down a dirt path or paved field — there’s a mom.

On this Mother’s Day, they don’t just wear pink. They wear love, loyalty and a lifetime of memories. And on this day, those former Florida Gators aren’t just playing for wins. They’re playing for the women who made those dreams possible. And in the quiet moments between innings, they think of the women who got them here.

Baseball may be a numbers game, but the true MVPs aren’t listed in any box score.

