Florida Softball Eliminated From SEC Tourney

Last year, Florida won the SEC Tournament title. This year, the Gators’ stay didn’t last long.

The six-seeded Gators were ousted 6-3 Wednesday in the tourney’s second round when Mackenzie Pickens’ three-run home run in the top of the eighth helped No. 11 seed Ole Miss secure the win at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Ga.

The Rebels (37-16) took a 3-0 lead in the third inning on a three-run homer by Persy Llamas.

The Gators (43-14) battled back to tie it at 3-all after back-to-back home runs by Jocelyn Erickson and Taylor Shumaker in the bottom of the seventh.

Pickens’ blast ended the Gators’ 19-season streak of reaching the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals.

Ole Miss advances to the quarterfinals to face three-seed Texas (45-9) at about 2 p.m. ET on Thursday. Fans can catch the action live on SEC Network and follow along at SECSports.com.

Florida now awaits Sunday’s NCAA Softball Division I Selection Show that airs on ESPN2 at 7 p.m.

Otis Honored

Senior Korbe Otis was named the SEC Softball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the league office announced Wednesday prior to Florida’s game. She is the first Florida player to earn the prestigious academic honor since it was established in 2004 and first Gator in any sport to earn it this season.

Otis, from Littleton, Colo., graduated cum laude with an undergraduate degree in biology in finishing her undergraduate degree with a 4.0 grade point average.

She has plans to attend medical school to become a surgeon specializing in cardiothoracic or orthopedic surgery who works with athletes.

Otis, who was the No. 6 draft pick in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League draft on May 3, finished the regular season batting .325 with five home runs and 40 RBI.