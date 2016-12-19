Magic Fall to Raptors in 109-79 Blowout

The Toronto Raptors (19-8) held nothing back against the Orlando Magic (12-17) Sunday night in a 109-79 victory at the Amway Center.

Recap

Orlando coach Frank Vogel and his team hoped for their third straight win Sunday night, but instead notched their third loss of 30 points plus for the season. The Magic looked promising early in the game, but by the end they looked more like a Tyrannosaurus Wreck (#DinoJokes). They lead the Raptors by as many as 11 points, but that didn’t last.

Before long, the Raptors took control of the game in the second half. All-Star DeMar DeRozan led his team with 31 points on the night, helping the Raptors increase their four-point lead at the half into a 30 point win.

.@Raptors pick up the big road win over the @OrlandoMagic 109-79 behind 31p, 5r, 4a from Derozan pic.twitter.com/syAgczJK2b — NBA (@NBA) December 19, 2016

As for the Magic, Evan Fournier continued to shine, but it wasn’t enough. The Frenchman led his team with 15 points Sunday. That is problematic for Orlando considering Toronto had three players surpass that total. Nikola Vucevic and Elfrid Payton came off the bench and scored in the double digits. Bismack Biyombo was close behind, with eight points and a

stellar 12 rebounds. The Magic were defensively sound, but that wasn’t enough to stop the Raptors who beat their opponent in every statistical category on the night.

Final Thoughts

The Magic came out swinging, but they lost the wind in their sails before it even picked up. Less than a week ago, the Magic recorded 36 assists in their 131-120 win against Atlanta. Against the Raptors, the Magic only had 13 assists.

The Magic are still looking for consistency in Frank Vogel’s first season as the team’s coach.

Looking Ahead

The Magic will head down the road to Miami to face the Heat Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.