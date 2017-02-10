Florida Football Announces Coaching Changes

It may be the off-season but the Florida football program has been busy. The program has officially filled out their staff. The Gators added three new coaches to the staff, not too long ago. These new hires include Corey Bell an assistant coach in charge of the defensive backs. Ja’Juan Seider an assistant coach in charge of the running backs, and Brad Davis an assistant coach for the offensive line.

The even newer changes are that the coaches from the previous seasons, Tim Skipper and Chris Rumph, will also have new responsibilities for the 2017 season.

Tim Skipper

Tim Skipper, who’s been at Florida since 2015, was previously the running backs coach and will now be the linebackers coach. Skipper is no stranger to the linebacker position. Before his time with the Gators, he was an assistant linebackers coach at Colorado State with Jim McElwain. At Colorado State, he helped the team to rank third in the Mountain West conference and 30th in FBS rushing defense and fourth in the FBS in sacks. Skipper tutored linebacker Corey James while at Colorado State who is now with the Oakland Raiders.

Before CSU, he was at Fresno State as the linebackers coach and run defense coordinator. He helped the Fresno State Bulldogs advance to four bowl games and developed several all-conference linebackers.

Chris Rumph

Another change will be the defensive line coach, Chris Rumph. Rumph is now the co-defensive coordinator and line coach. Rumph helped coach some All-SEC defensive tackles with Jonathan Bullard and Caleb Brantley. Florida’s rush defense and sacks at 144.5 ypg, 2.38 respectively, ranked in the upper part of the SEC. Rumph had a similar position when he was at the University of Texas. He was the assistant head coach for defense/defensive line with the Longhorns.

https://twitter.com/GatorsFB/status/830069078974922754

These changes come not long after the Florida Gators signed their 2017 freshman class, who are ranked as the No.13 recruiting class according to ESPN after National Signing Day,