No. 2 Florida Softball to Take on NDSU at Home

The No. 2 Florida Gators (22-1, 2-0 SEC) will host North Dakota State (10-14) in a midweek matchup on Wednesday night. This will be the third meeting between the programs.

Florida is most recently coming off of a two-game sweep of Missouri to win their first SEC series of the season. The Gators were led by dominant pitching performances from senior Delanie Gourley and sophomore Kelly Barnhill. They combined for 22 strikeouts on the weekend and earned Florida its 14th and 15th shutouts of the season. Florida leads the nation with a team ERA of 0.64. Barnhill leads the team and has the best ERA in the SEC at a 0.25 clip.

Monday, Florida moved up in the USA Today rankings to the number 2 team in the country behind FSU.

NDSU just played in the Stetson University Westin Invitational, where they went 4-1. They defeated Manhattan College, Stetson and Colgate. Their sole loss on the weekend came against Columbia.

After going 17-0 in the Summit League last year, the Bison are favorites to win the league this time around once again. They have won the regular season title the previous five years. NDSU is led by 2016 Summit League pitcher of the year Jacquelyn Sertic. So far this season, Sertic is second in the nation with 145 strikeouts.

The game will take place Wednesday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville at 6 p.m.