Djokovic Defeats Nadal To Win Record 7th Australian Open Title

World number one Novak Djokovic defeated Spain’s Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3, to win a record-breaking seventh Australian Open title on Sunday.

Making History

The World No.1 became the first man to win the Australian Open main prize seven times. Djokovic now passes Roger Federer and Roy Emerson who respectively hold six each.

.@DjokerNole has now won the last three Grand Slam titles in succession, surpassing the trophy hauls of both Roy Emerson and Pete Sampras with his 15th major in the process. Match report 👉 https://t.co/xnaof6lyVw pic.twitter.com/QvETuaQJsX — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2019

The reigning Wimbeldon and US Open Champion became the third person in history to win three majors. This is Djokovic’s third career Open title.

In Control

Djokovic won his first four service games without giving up a single point that led Nadal to miss a forehand as he grabbed the set in 36 minutes.

First set: @DjokerNole ✅ The world No.1 drops only one point on serve to take the opener 6-3 against Rafael Nadal.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/eHd6LjbTyl — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2019

Similarly, Nadal struggled to hold on as Djokovic broke Nadal for the second time in the second set.

.@DjokerNole breaks Nadal for 3-2 in the second! Total Djokovic unforced errors: 4

Total Nadal unforced errors: 18#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ilVFYHwDxw — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2019

After that, Djokovic broke again in the third game of the third set as he drove his two-hander up the line to draw a backhand error from Nadal.

In short, the Serbian took the next point and held for 4-2 in the seventh game. This led to the Spaniard being handed his first straight-set loss at a major since 2015 at the French Open.

A Great Rivalry

Above all, the result of the matchup made it clear that the respect between both players is evident.

Nadal praised his team, fans, and organizers at Melbourne Park, and gave congratulations to his opponent who he commended for his performance.

"I only can say one thing: I'm going to keep fighting hard, I'm going to keep working hard to be a better player."@RafaelNadal is an inspiration 🙏#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/mABAoVAWYk — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2019

Thus, history was made in Melbourne as Djokovic now holds three of the four Grand Slam trophies and is now a 15-time Grand Slam winner.

Djokovic is looking forward to the challenge of winning the French Open this summer as he seeks to become the only man in the Open era to win all four majors twice.

For the first time in four years, Djokovic may play Federer at the French Open.

Overall, between Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic they have won the last nine Grand Slam tournaments.