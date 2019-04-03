Home / AAF / AAF Folds Operations Before the End of the Season
FILE - In this May 9, 2018, file photo, Carolina Hurricanes owner and CEO Tom Dundon takes questions during an NHL hockey news conference in Raleigh, N.C. Dundon is investing $250 million in the Alliance of American Football. Dundon also will serve as chairman of the fledgling eight-team league that began play on Feb. 9. His involvement came together in a matter of days last week, according to Dundon and Alliance co-founder Charlie Ebersol, though Dundon had been monitoring the AAF's development and debut. Ebersol dismissed reports Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, that the Alliance was getting a financial bailout from Dundon.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

AAF Folds Operations Before the End of the Season

Alejandro Aguirre April 3, 2019 AAF 41 Views

The Alliance of American Football did not even complete its first season before closing up shop. Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon pledged a $250 million investment to the AAF. The billionaire hockey owner had to bring financial aid to the league in only the second game of the season.

Dundon was denying reports that the league was having financial complications with their payroll. The league did not even complete their inaugural season that started in February.  The league only completed eight games of their scheduled 10 game season.

Player Salaries

Players in the AAF had their contracts immediately terminated. The last paycheck they received was for the last game played over the weekend. The players in the league signed a three-year deal, but the contracts were non- guaranteed.

The contract structure is $70,000 in the first year, $80,000 in the second year and $100,000 in the third year. Former NFL quarterback, Johnny Manziel, recently joined the AAF and played for the Memphis Express. He recently spoke about the player contracts situation.

Orlando Apollos- Champions of the AAF

Orlando Apollos head coach Steve Spurrier waves to the crowd as he enters the field before kick-off against the Memphis Express during an AAF football game, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)

Although the season never concluded with a clear champion, the Orlando Apollos held the best record at 7-1. The  Apollos were led by former University of Florida Football Head Coach Steve Spurrier.

Orlando released a statement yesterday by General Manager Tim Ruskell, Team President Michael Waddell, and Spurrier thanking the Orlando community: “The Greater Orlando community embraced our team from the beginning. The enthusiasm continued to grow throughout the season as large crowds of passionate fans supported us at Spectrum Stadium for our home games, and many others watched and rooted for the Apollos’ success from afar.”

 

