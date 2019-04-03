AAF Folds Operations Before the End of the Season

The Alliance of American Football did not even complete its first season before closing up shop. Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon pledged a $250 million investment to the AAF. The billionaire hockey owner had to bring financial aid to the league in only the second game of the season.

Dundon was denying reports that the league was having financial complications with their payroll. The league did not even complete their inaugural season that started in February. The league only completed eight games of their scheduled 10 game season.

Perception inside the AAF is that Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon bought a majority stake in the league simply for the gambling app being developed. Source: "Dundon got the technology he wanted and he's now minus one rather large headache." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 2, 2019

Player Salaries

Players in the AAF had their contracts immediately terminated. The last paycheck they received was for the last game played over the weekend. The players in the league signed a three-year deal, but the contracts were non- guaranteed.

The contract structure is $70,000 in the first year, $80,000 in the second year and $100,000 in the third year. Former NFL quarterback, Johnny Manziel, recently joined the AAF and played for the Memphis Express. He recently spoke about the player contracts situation.

If you’re an AAF player and the league does dissolve. The last check you got will be the last one that you get. No lawsuit or anything else will get you your bread. Save your money and keep your head up. It’s the only choice at this point unless something drastic happens. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) April 2, 2019

Orlando Apollos- Champions of the AAF

Although the season never concluded with a clear champion, the Orlando Apollos held the best record at 7-1. The Apollos were led by former University of Florida Football Head Coach Steve Spurrier.

Orlando released a statement yesterday by General Manager Tim Ruskell, Team President Michael Waddell, and Spurrier thanking the Orlando community: “The Greater Orlando community embraced our team from the beginning. The enthusiasm continued to grow throughout the season as large crowds of passionate fans supported us at Spectrum Stadium for our home games, and many others watched and rooted for the Apollos’ success from afar.”