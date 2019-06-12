The 2019 U.S. Open tees off tomorrow morning at Pebble Beach as Brooks Koepka looks to three-peat as champion.

Coming off his PGA Championship victory, Koepka is currently the hottest player in the world right now, also finishing 2nd at the Masters, losing by one stroke to Tiger Woods. Jordan Spieth has even acknowledged Koepka’s recent dominance.

Tiger Woods also is looking to add another U.S. Open win on his record, as this would be his fourth and would move him one major closer to tying Jack Nicklaus for major championship wins. Woods currently stands at 15, while Nicklaus won 18.

Tiger Woods had a dominating performance at Pebble Beach back in 2000. Woods won his first U.S. Open by 15 strokes, which is currently the most strokes in between first and second at any golf tournament.

Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth said they had an incredible time at last night's Reunion of Champions. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/2SIW2Lrr32 — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 12, 2019

There are 6 other pros who have dominated at Pebble Beach, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Brandt Snedeker, and Jim Furyk.

Phil Mickelson has won more money at Pebble Beach than any golfer in history, with his total winnings at $7.28 million. He has won the Pro-Am here five times, and won the 2010 U.S. Open here.

Jason Day has never won the Pro-Am, but in 10 rounds at Pebble, he has made all 10 cuts. H has a scoring average of 69.125 in his final rounds.

Jordan Spieth won the Pro-Am at Pebble in 2017. He has not won a major championship since 2017, but looks to end that starting tomorrow.

Dustin Johnson not only won the 2009 Pro-Am, but won it in 2010 to win back-to-back. He almost followed that up with a U.S. Open win that same year, but shot a final round 82. DJ has won more than $4 million in earnings at Pebble Beach.

Brandt Snedeker has also won the Pro-Am two times, and averages a 69.875 in his final rounds at Pebble. He finished T-8 at the 2010 U.S. Open.

Jim Furyk has played the Pro-Am 22 times, making 19 cuts. His final round scoring average is a 71.5, finishing T-16 at the 2010 U.S. Open.

Brookes Koepka and Dustin Johnson lead the odds on winning the tournament at 8-1. Following behind those two are Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy at 10-1.

Former Florida Gator Billy Horschel is also competing in this year’s Open, with 150-1 odds to win. Horschel is coming off a ninth place finish at the Memorial Tournament.