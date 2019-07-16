Ed Orgeron Confident About LSU’s Offense at SEC Media Day

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron feels confident in his 2019 Tigers. He spoke highly of the coaching staff, new offensive scheme and the freshmen class. Orgeron gave out his praise during his SEC Media Days press conference on Tuesday.

Joe Brady’s Offense

During the offseason, LSU hired Joe Brady to be passing game coordinator and receivers coach. The hire changes LSU offense to the spread. This will be a departure from the style Tiger fans are use to seeing. Orgeron can’t wait for offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and Brady to show what they’ve been plotting for the upcoming season.

Brady, 28, spent a year coaching at Penn State where he learned run pass option plays. This scheme is something that Orgeron has implemented into his playbook. Moreover, Brady spent two years with Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints. With the Saints, his offense fueled back-to-back playoff runs. Above all, Brady’s offenses with the Saints averaged 8.05 yards per passing attempt during the two seasons. Brady’s New Orleans offense was very similar to the Tiger’s offense. Quarterback Joe Burrow returns to Baton Rouge to lead this new spread attack.

During his press conference, Ed Orgeron spoke about the wide variety of wide receivers that LSU possesses. He explained that the wide receiver core is led by junior Justin Jefferson. Orgeron described Jefferson as a fantastic route runner. Alongside Jefferson, sophomores Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. will be key players in Brady’s offensive plans. Standing at 6’7″, senior Stephen Sullivan’s height will be used to receive inside or at tight end.

Tiger’s Freshman Class

Orgeron is excited about his 2019 class. He singled out some of the upcoming freshmen who are ready for first team play in the 2019 season. According to Orgeron, ESPN second ranked outside guard Kardell Thomas will be competing for starts in the left guard position. Orgeron described John Emery and Tyrion Davis as elite running backs. The two will compete and get a chunk of playing time. Additionally, he labels Trey Palmer as one of the fastest guys in the nation.

What About the Defense?

Ed Orgeron admitted that he has the best collective group of defenders he’s ever had in his 35-year coaching career.

Returning on defense, Grant Delpite is the leader and the best player in the country, Orgeron said. In addition, cornerback Kristian Fulton is back from injury. Orgeron believes that Fulton is one of the best in his position in the SEC. Freshman Derek Stingley is a strong addition to the Tigers defense.