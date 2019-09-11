Bulldogs Look to Stay Strong against Arkansas State

The Georgia Bulldogs won their first two games in a strong fashion. Both wins were by three possessions or more. Before getting into the heart of their schedule, Georgia looks to put on another show early against Arkansas State to stay up in the AP Poll.

This is the third time that the Bulldogs and Red Wolves will play each other; the last match-up being in 2001. Georgia won the first game by 31 points, and the second game by 28 points. Currently, Georgia is favored to win by 33 points. This would be there largest margin over victory over the Red Wolves thus far. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Bulldogs a 96.3 percent chance to win on Saturday.

The Georgia Bulldogs twitter account has already begun to promote the game.

It's game week! The #Dawgs host Arkansas State this Saturday at noon. The game will be televised on ESPN2.#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/ou8jyKJ2aB — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) September 9, 2019

Success On the Ground and In the Air

In the first two games of the season, Georgia has found success in both the passing game and the running game. The Bulldogs have two running backs that have averaged over nine yards per carry. D’Andre Swift and Zamir White have combined to rush for 373 yards and three touchdowns in a combined 35 carries so far this season.

Quarterback Jake Fromm has completed 73.5 percent of his passes in 34 attempts. He has collected two touchdown passes in two games.

Georgia has been able to attack from the ground and the air to pick up two blowouts to start the season.

A Look At the Opposition

The Arkansas State Red Wolves enter their matchup against Georgia with a 1-1 record to start the season. They lost the first game against the SMU Mustangs by a touchdown but blew out the UNLV Rebels 45-17.

The Red Wolves heavily rely on the passing game to get downfield. Quarterback Logan Bonner has already thrown for 608 passing yards and has 54 attempts in just the first two games. Georgia Quarterback Jake Fromm, on the other hand, has only had 34 attempts in the first two games. Bonner has thrown six touchdown passes in his first two games.

To have any chance of winning, the Red Wolves will need to find holes in the Bulldogs pass coverage.