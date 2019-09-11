SEC Announces 2020 Men’s Basketball Schedule

The Southeastern Conference finally revealed the 2020 schedule for its 14 participating schools.

The regular season begins January 4th and runs through March 7th. Each SEC team will play the other 13 teams at least once during the regular season, and then play their three permanent opponents a second time in the remaining two games.

The recruiting classes of Florida, Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama and Auburn all ranked among the top 25 of ESPN’s Recruiting Nation Class Rankings this year. Furthermore, 18 of the top 100 recruits signed with SEC schools, including 11 of the top 50 players.

Florida Gators (12)

The Gators men’s basketball season opener is against Alabama this year taking place on Saturday January 4th. In the month of January, Florida will face South Carolina, Missouri and LSU on the road. Other opponents the Gators will play at home in January are Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State. In February, the Gators will travel to take on Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Tennessee, while the Gators will host Georgia, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and LSU at home. The Gators end their regular season against the Kentucky Wildcats on March 4th.

Florida is expected to play another top-20 rated schedule for the fifth season under coach Mike White. The Gators are returning with a young trio of starters including Keyontae Johnson, Noah Locke and Andrew Nembhard. The Gators also added a transfer to the roster this year, Kerry Blackshear Jr. Blackshear Jr. is the nation’s most sought after graduate transfer and is among the top-10 freshman class. The 6-10 forward will be a great asset to the Gators this season underneath the basket and in the paint.