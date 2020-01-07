Marco Wilson Will Return for 2020 Season

The Gator football team received good news regarding the return of defensive back Marco Wilson. On Monday, Wilson announced that he is returning for his redshirt junior season in 2020 rather than entering the NFL draft.

I will be returning to the University of Florida for another year. Our team has a lot of goals that we are still working to accomplish and I would love to be a part of that experience. I cannot wait to get back to work with my brothers for this upcoming season.🐊 Jeremiah 29:11 pic.twitter.com/mluvlsarps — Marco Wilson (@MJW_era) January 6, 2020

Marco Wilson #3

Wilson is a versatile defensive player for Florida who has made an immediate impact since his career start in 2017. He became one of only four players who started at corner as a true freshman on opening day in program history, joining Janoris Jenkins, Joe Haden and Marcus Roberson. Wilson’s sophomore season did not serve him well after he tore his ACL in only the second game of the season against Kentucky. But he bounced back this past season playing both star positions, cornerback, and nickelback. Returning for the 2020 season will give Wilson more time to develop himself as a player.

It is unsure which position Wilson will play next season. In the Orange Bowl game, Wilson returned and shined as cornerback. However, this season there is a chance he will be playing both corner and nickelback. This past season, Wilson recorded 36 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, two pass breakups and one quarterback hurry. And overall, Wilson has 70 tackles, 13 pass breakups and three interceptions in his 26 career games as a Gator.

The return of Wilson is great news for Florida’s defense after hearing news that cornerback CJ Henderson will not be returning for the 2020 season to enter the NFL Draft. Wilson looks to be one of the main defensive leaders in the upcoming season for Florida’s relatively young secondary. Despite the loss of Henderson, Florida still has a talented and promising group of defensive backs heading into the 2020 season with the addition of Wilson. He will be joining rising sophomores Kaiir Elam, and Jaydon Hill among others.

With the news of Wilson’s return, Florida may now only lose one underclassman to the draft. However, junior wide receiver Kadarius Toney still has to make his decision either to stay or put his name in the draft by January 17.