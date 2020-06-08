Reche Caldwell Killed In Shooting

Former Florida Gators and NFL WR Reche Caldwell was shot and killed on Saturday night in his hometown Tampa, Florida. Caldwell was 41. According to his mother Deborah, Caldwell was shot in his leg and chest outside of his home in an “ambush”.

According to the Tampa Police Department it did not appear to be a random act. The investigation was being pursued as a homicide.

A Fallen Gator Great

Caldwell played for Florida under Steve Spurrier from 1998 to 2001. During his college career, Caldwell was selected third-team All-American selection by The National Sports Bureau, an honorable mention All-American selection by the Football News, a semi-finalist for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, and a second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection. In 2000, Caldwell’s talents helped earn the Florida Gators an SEC Championship title.

Following the news of Caldwell’s death, Spurrier tweeted Reche Caldwell was of the best wide receivers to ever play for the Gators.

We are all saddened by the death of Reche Caldwell. He was one of the best WR’s in school history and was very instrumental in winning the 2000 SEC Championship. We will always remember him and RIP Reche! -Coach S.S. — Coach Steve Spurrier (@SteveSpurrierUF) June 8, 2020

Professional Career

In 2002, the San Diego Chargers drafted Caldwell in the second round of the NFL Draft. After playing with the Chargers for four seasons, he signed with the New England Patriots in 2006. Then, Caldwell signed a one-year contract with the Washington Redskins in September 2007. At the conclusion of his Redskins contract, he finally signed with the St. Louis Rams. However, the Rams cut him during the preseason.

Within his professional career, Caldwell appeared in seventy-one games, accomplished 152 receptions for 1,851 yards, and scored eleven touchdowns. According to a statement by Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Caldwell will be remembered for his dedication and contributions to the game.

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell. pic.twitter.com/p0qJrO9kTF — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2020