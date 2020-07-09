Joel Embiid Returning to Play

Despite his concerns, Philadelphia 76ers Center Joel Embiid will return to play in Orlando. This decision came as he made a very mixed stance on the idea of returning.

Embiid feels he can’t trust other players to be responsible and follow all the protocols. He claims to follow all the protocols. This in turn makes a return to play still unsafe to do. However, he said he has a job to do, and he’ll be there.

Embiid’s Career at a Glance

Originally from Cameroon, Embiid was discovered at a basketball camp by NBA player Luc Richard Mbah a Moute. Mbah a Moute saw the talent in Embiid. For his junior year of high school, Embiid moved to America to pursue his career in pro basketball. He played one season at Montverde Academy in Florida before transferring to The Rock here in Gainesville.

Embiid committed to the University of Kansas and played there for a year before going to the NBA Draft. The 76ers drafted him third overall as part of “the process.” Embiid appeared on the NBA all-rookie team and has appeared in three consecutive all-star games.

Criticism of Comments

While most have let Embiid’s comments go, it has faced some criticism. Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins criticized him on ESPN, saying his primary focus should be playing ball.

NBA Flights have touchdown in Orlando…Check ball and let’s hoop got Damn it!!! pic.twitter.com/XiWaCyvbk3 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 8, 2020

However, other outlets have shown supports for Embiid’s comments. Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia said while Perkins has the right to criticize Embiid, his comments are “lacking in empathy and perspective.”

Embiid will be returning with the 76ers regardless. However, it will be some time before we see if his fears come true.