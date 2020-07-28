Home / Baseball / Rays’ Offense Came Alive in Win Over Braves
Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Zunino, right, celebrates his solo home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz with teammates Brandon Lowe and Willy Adames during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, July 27, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Nicholas Anschultz July 28, 2020

The bats came alive at Tropicana Field Monday night, as the Tampa Bay Rays erupted for 14 runs in a series-opening win over the Atlanta Braves.

Offensive Fireworks

The majority of the Rays’ runs came in the fourth inning, where the team was able to put eight runs on the board. The eight-run inning was the most runs the Rays have scored in a frame since Oct. 4, 2015, when the club scored nine in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tampa Bay’s offense was led by left fielder Hunter Renfroe. Renfroe hit two home runs and collected four RBIs in five at-bats. Additionally, DH José Martínez finished with three RBIs on the night.

While the bats were on fire for the Rays, the pitching was just as dominant. In fact, the squad did something the organization had never done before.

Setting Records on the Mound

Rays pitchers collectively managed to set a franchise record for most strikeouts in a nine-inning game with 19. In his first start of the season, Tyler Glasnow pitched a total of four innings with nine strikeouts and allowed only one run and a hit.

After Glasnow’s departure, the Rays’ bullpen took over, allowing three hits and four runs, while striking out 10 batters.

What’s Next

The Rays look to follow up on Monday night’s performance when they play the Braves again tonight. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.

Making his first start on the mound this season for the Rays is Yonny Chirinos. As for Atlanta, 24-year-old pitcher Kyle Wright will also be making his first start, as well.

Following tonight’s game, the series shifts to Atlanta for games on Wednesday and Thursday.

 

 

