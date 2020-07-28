The Miami Marlins are undoubtedly in trouble. Four more team members tested positive for the coronavirus after the latest testing update.

Previously, on Monday, the Marlins had confirmed positive tests from 11 players and two coaches. At this point, Miami has 17 total confirmed cases.

Four Marlins players explicitly tested positive for COVID-19: Jose Urena, Jorge Alfaro, Garrett Cooper and Harold Ramirez. Urena, Cooper and Ramirez have all tested positive after the season began.

Schedule changes

Due to the Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak, their two-game home series against the Baltimore Orioles was postponed. Baltimore currently hosts the Marlins for two games starting Wednesday.

Last weekend, the Marlins took on the Phillies in Philadelphia. As a result, MLB canceled Monday’s and Tuesday’s games between the Phillies and the New York Yankees.

Although the Marlins are the only team to have an outbreak, the Phillies possibly played against infected players. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, this situation will test the effectiveness of the league’s safety protocols.

Recently, the Washington Nationals voted against playing their upcoming weekend series against the Marlins. Major League Baseball will make the final decision regarding this matter.

Marlins’ outbreak sparks fear and uncertainty throughout MLB

Players and coaches have safety concerns because of the situation in Miami. Nationals manager Dave Martinez has a heart condition that causes him to fear the coronavirus.

“My level of concern went from about an eight to a 12,” Martinez said. “This thing really hits home now that you’ve seen half a team get infected and go from one city to another. I have friends on that Miami team, and it really stinks. I am not going to lie or sugarcoat anything. It’s not good for them. It’s not good for anybody. I have guys in our clubhouse that are really concerned as well, and for me, this is my family.”

Despite fears from players and coaches, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred believes that the season can continue. He has faith in the league’s safety protocols.

“I don’t put this in the nightmare category,” Manfred said. “It’s not a positive thing, but I don’t see it as a nightmare. … That’s why we have the expanded rosters. That’s why we have the pool of additional players.”

Regardless of the protocols, there is still uncertainty about the future of this season. If the Marlins’ outbreak spreads to other teams, the MLB may be forced to change course.

“Our first concern is the health of the players and their families. And making sure we do everything possible to minimize the spread of the virus to our employees,” Manfred said.

Sound used in this story courtesy of ESPN and ABC Newscall.