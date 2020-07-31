Jaguars Get Ready Amid COVID-19

The Jacksonville Jaguars prepare for the 2020 NFL season in a new way. With COVID-19 changing things up, Head Coach Doug Marrone needs to get creative in getting his team ready.

Health Protocols

Everyone on the team, especially while indoors, tries to keep their distance.

Marrone said one of the protocols is a tracker that helps people keep their distance. According to Marrone, it can be worn around the neck or wrist. When the tracker lights up blue, it means the wearer is a good distance away from others. If it lights up red, it means the wearer needs to take a few steps back.

The Jags have made an effort to encourage social distancing while at the facility. Split locker rooms and split weight rooms help create space between people. Coaches meetings are done via webcam even when everyone is on-site.

So far, Marrone said none of the players have said anything about opting out so far. However, he said this could change over time.

Working Around No Preseason

Since the NFL canceled its preseason, teams will need to prepare for the season another way. When it became more apparent that there would be no preseason games, Marrone looked back at how he used to do it when he coached at Syracuse.

Keep in mind, there is no preseason in college football.

Having coached college, Marrone said he feels more prepared for this situation.

Marrone has worked only with the rookies so far and making sure they are ready to go. As for the veterans, they haven’t arrived yet. However, Marrone said “99 percent of the time,” the veterans being in shape and ready to go is not an issue.

Marrone said he thinks the young players are at a disadvantage without a preseason compared to the veterans. One of those disadvantages getting exposure.

When players come in, they are making it clear that things are going to be different. Safety and health will be the main focus to help everyone get used to the change.

Sound Courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars