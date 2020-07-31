Home / NBA / Magic take on Nets today in NBA restart
Liam Byrnes July 31, 2020 NBA, NBA Playoffs, Orlando Magic 54 Views

A venue was chosen. A bubble was created. Players tested positive for the virus and, players opted out for personal reasons. All that is behind us, because the NBA restart is here.

There is a group of teams using the eight games before the playoffs as a tune-up. Think of the Clippers, Lakers, Bucks and Raptors. However, there is a whole other group that is in a bitter battle to lock up those last few spots in the playoffs.

One of those teams is the Orlando Magic.

When play stopped

On March 11, the Magic stood at 30-35 and held the eighth seed in the eastern conference. Although they have to make sure to hold off the Wizards, Orlando should have aspirations of moving up and taking the seventh seed from the Brooklyn Nets.

FILE- In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant watches during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. Durant is among the four Brooklyn Nets who have tested positive for the new coronavirus. A backlash roiled across social media Wednesday, March 18, as several celebrities and professional athletes revealed that they had been tested for the coronavirus, even when they didn’t have a fever or other tell-tale symptoms. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, file)

Brooklyn, whom Orlando plays today at 2:30 p.m., is a shell of the team they had all season. The Nets are without seven players in the bubble that they had all season.

The players missing the NBA restart are not end-of-the-bench guys. Kyrie Irving, Nicolas Claxton and Kevin Durant are out due to injuries. Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan and Taurean Prince have tested positive for the virus, while Wilson Chandler opted out to be with his family.

This gives Orlando a valuable opportunity to gain that half-game on Brooklyn and take a higher seed. This could be the difference between a first-round matchup with a dominant Milwaukee Bucks team, or an excellent Toronto Raptors.

Health is Wealth

Orlando might be one of the most fortunate teams in the NBA restart because the time off allowed them to get healthy.

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) shoots during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against New York Knicks, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The Magic won 131-117. (AP Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr.)

The Magic lost their defensive anchor, Jonathan Isaac, in January to a tough knee injury and would welcome him back with open arms.

While still being cautious, Orlando brought Isaac to the bubble and will see if he can be ready to help contribute.

Markelle Fultz is also working his way back into game shape. He was a week late to the bubble due to family obligations, so he is still being monitored until his conditioning is good to go.

Head coach Steve Clifford is confident that both guys will be ready for the first seeding game. However, Clifford and the organization are being patient.

“It just depends on how they feel tomorrow, and then after we practice tomorrow–how they feel on Friday morning,” Clifford said. “It’s literally just going to be a day-to-day thing. We’ll talk about it and make the best decision.”

