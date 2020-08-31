Jacksonville Jaguars waive running back Leonard Fournette

The former 4th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft was waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday. The Jaguars did all they could to trade RB Leonard Fournette during the spring and summer, but couldn’t get anything for him.

Head Coach Doug Marrone Speaks During Presser

Head coach Doug Marrone spoke during a presser on why they released Fournette two weeks before the season opener.

Marrone said he challenged the staff to make the best decision for the team moving forward post quarantine. The Jaguars are making their decisions on putting together their best possible roster from what they’ve seen in practices.

Marrone felt waiving Fournette was best for the team going forward based off the skill sets and pieces they have.

The Jaguars exhausted all trade opportunities and felt waiving Fournette at this time was necessary for the franchise. Coach Marrone feels that now they can work on the team, the plan and get themselves ready for the season.

“We couldn’t get anything, a fifth, a sixth, anything. We couldn’t get anything.” – Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone (Audio Cred from Jacksonville Jaguars)

During his three-year stint with Jacksonville, Fournette rushed for a total 2,631 yards and scored 17 touchdowns. The LSU alum is due $4,167,393 dollars in the last year of his rookie deal.