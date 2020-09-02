Preview: Trenton Prepares to Open Season at P.K. Yonge

There has been a long hiatus from football for head coach Bill Wiles and his Trenton Tigers, but they’re finally ready to take the field again. They will open a ten-game season at P.K. Yonge Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

For the Tigers, it’s far from business as usual with limited practice time and implementing COVID-19 protocols. Coach Wiles is in his third coaching stint at Trenton after coaching the Tigers from 1997-2001 and 2016. He most recently rejoined the Tigers in 2019 when former coach Ben Jacqmein stepped down.

Unique Playing Circumstances

On SportsScene with Steve Russell, coach Wiles expressed how different the preparations for this season were from those in the past. He said limited practice time for both teams will be a hurdle for both teams.

Wiles said the Tigers have played only seven football practices. Normally the team would play either 14 or 15 before playing in a scrimmage. Wiles recognizes P.K. Yonge will be playing on limited practice as well.

Not only will limited practice hurt the team physically, but according to Wiles it might also make it harder for them mentally. Fortunately for Trenton, the team features a lot of depth.

Quarterback Tyler Perry will be taking snaps for the Tigers, and he has a plethora of senior players to support him.

Coach Wiles is excited to see players like seniors Jordan Fulmer and Jaken Hafner featured in the lineup, among others. Even with all of the depth in the roster, though, Wiles expects a challenge in finding a team identity through the first couple of games. He said their mental toughness will be tested with the unique playing circumstances in place.

Team Strengths

Of course, the Tigers’ depth is one of their greatest strengths as a team. That will be especially important this season in the case of issues surrounding COVID-19 and the injury possibilities that arise from such little practice time.

According to head coach Bill Wiles, there are two main reasons why @Trenton_Tigers_ will be much improved in 2020. pic.twitter.com/X3LDniJH6f — The Prep Zone (@ThePrepZone) August 29, 2020

However, coach Wiles expects the defense to be one of his team’s strongest suits. He says their offense should be efficient, but their defense will be one of the biggest differences from prior seasons.

What to Expect from P.K. Yonge

Second-year head coach Marcus McDonald leads a P.K. Yonge football team that won only three games last year. However, Wiles expects McDonald’s team to be mentally and physically tough. He has a lot of respect for the P.K. Yonge play-caller.

Both head coaches are heading into their second seasons with their respective teams – Wiles in his second year of his third stint. Regardless of a strange start to the season, it is a simple fact: there will be high school football in Gainesville come Friday night.

Sound Courtesy of SportsScene with Steve Russell