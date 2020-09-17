Bengals vs Browns in The Battle of OHIO

The Cleveland Browns will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. on NFL network to start week 2.

Both teams will try to bounce back from a week one loss. It will be a short break for both teams after just playing four days ago. The Bengals suffered a heartbreaking 16-13 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Baltimore Ravens blew out the Browns 38-6.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke on playing on a short week:

The Cleveland Browns

The Browns entered the NFL 2020 season with very high expectations, which didn’t go as planned in week one.

Baker Mayfield looks to improve this week as his passing offense wasn’t what he had hoped. He went 21/39 completions, 189 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception made last Sunday.

The Browns will need to use their 2-1 punch in running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to tire out the Bengals defense.

Suppose the Bengals can weaken the Browns defense. In that case, it should open up the passing game for Mayfield to throw to his key wideouts Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, who is questionable with a hip injury but is expected to play in tonight’s matchup.

Cleveland’s defense didn’t look it’s best against the Ravens high powered offense of the NFL MVP Lamar Jackson who threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns. The Browns look to turn things around against the Bengals as they face NFL rookie Joe Burrow.

Browns head coach Stefanski spoke on the Bengals offense:

The Browns will need to apply pressure up front to contain Burrow from running or expanding plays outside of the pocket and stop running back Joe Mixon in the running game. The Browns secondary will also need to shut down wideouts AJ Green, Tyler Boyd, and John Ross III to win their first game of the season.

Browns head coach Stefanski spoke on the Bengals defense:

The Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals will try to improve their record against the Browns as they try to build momentum going into the rest of the season behind quarterback Burrow.

Burrow spoke on the match against Baker Mayfield:

Burrow will try to lead his team to their first victory of the season by attacking the Browns defenses. The Browns allowed 270 passing yards and 107 rushing yards in their loss to the Ravens.

Borrow almost led his team to victory last week in a drive that came up short due to kicker, Randy Bullock, missing the field goal to tie the game and force overtime.

Borrow will need to find his key targets in Green and Boyd to pick the Browns defense apart. Also, Mixon will need to have a big day on the ground to help his team prevail. Borrow will look to throw his first touchdown as he scored his first rushing touchdown last week.

The Bengals’ defense was not one of the best in stopping passing attacks last year. However, they improved in week one in their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. They allowed no touchdown passes by quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

The Bengals will need to improve in stopping the run this week as they face the running back duo of Chubb and Hunt.

The Battle of OHIO

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet in their 94th meeting in the Battle of OHIO. This rivalry dates back to October 11, 1970, when the Browns defeated the Bengals 30-27. The Bengals lead the series 51-42.

Burrow and Mayfield will try to revamp the rivalry in their first matchup against each other. Let’s see who will win tonight’s battle in this ongoing rivalry in the AFC North.