Heat and Celtics Face-off in Game 2

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics take the court tonight for game two in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

The Heat was victorious in game 1 of the series, leading the Celtics 117-114.

Game 1 Overview

Game 1 was definitely a competitive one that resulted in overtime.

The Celtics led the scoreboard through most of the game. Shooting guard Jimmy Butler helped the Heat get ahead with his 3 point shot with just 22 seconds remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter.

Another impressive play was when Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo blocked Celtics’ Jayson Tatum with just 2.5 seconds left in overtime.

Bam Adebayo’s block on Jayson Tatum’s dunk attempt was the best defensive play I’ve seen ever in the playoffs!!!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

Butler was able to score, bringing Miami up and securing the win with just 12 seconds left in overtime.

Notable Players

Miami’s offense was strong in this matchup. Butler ended with 7 for 14 shooting and 20 points under his belt, while Goran Dragic led with 29 points and 11 for 19 shooting.

Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra explains his excitement that his team won but still believes there is room for improvement on the court.

Spoelstra also notes the competitive and hardworking nature of his player Adebayo.

Game 2 in the series is tonight with tip-off at 7 pm at the Orlando Bubble.