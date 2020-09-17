Home / Basketball / Heat and Celtics Face-off in Game 2
Miami Heat's Jae Crowder (99) celebrates after scoring against the Boston Celtics during overtime of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Heat and Celtics Face-off in Game 2

Sara Dastgerdi September 17, 2020

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics take the court tonight for game two in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

The Heat was victorious in game 1 of the series, leading the Celtics 117-114.

Game 1 Overview

Game 1 was definitely a competitive one that resulted in overtime.

The Celtics led the scoreboard through most of the game. Shooting guard Jimmy Butler helped the Heat get ahead with his 3 point shot with just 22 seconds remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter.

Another impressive play was when Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo blocked Celtics’ Jayson Tatum with just 2.5 seconds left in overtime.

 

Butler was able to score, bringing Miami up and securing the win with just 12 seconds left in overtime.

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, bottom left, and Jae Crowder (99) look on as Bam Adebayo (13) blocks a shot attempt by Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum (0) in the closing seconds of overtime of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Notable Players

Miami’s offense was strong in this matchup. Butler ended with 7 for 14 shooting and 20 points under his belt, while Goran Dragic led with 29 points and 11 for 19 shooting.

Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra explains his excitement that his team won but still believes there is room for improvement on the court.

Spoelstra also notes the competitive and hardworking nature of his player Adebayo.

Game 2 in the series is tonight with tip-off at 7 pm at the Orlando Bubble.

 

