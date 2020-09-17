Eastside Rams Look to Bounce Back

With every new coach comes an adjustment period, and the Eastside Rams are ready to show they can rise to the challenge.

After falling week one against P.K. Yonge, the Rams are ready to bounce back against the Menendez Falcons. Kickoff for tonight is set for 7:30 at Citizens Field.

To add to an already hectic 2020 season, the Rams have a new first-time head coach, Alex Deleon. Now any other year and opponents may see this as an advantage, but Deleon knows the 2020 season is anything but typical.

However, even with everything going on in the summer, Deleon commends his team and coaching staff for being resilient. This unheard-of season required everyone to be flexible and Deleon says his team was able to do just that.

Last Game

Eastside started its 2020 season just across town at P.K. Yonge. The Rams fell 44-21, but Deleon sees the potential in his team. The 2020 team is young, playing with a sophomore at quarterback and after losing 22 seniors.

Along with replacing their head coach, Eastside also had to replace starting quarterback Anthony Richards. The four-star quarterback signed with the University of Florida. And while a normal sophomore quarterback doesn’t have much experience, like the rest of the season, the quarterback situation is not typical.

The Rams quarterback, Holden Johnson, has six varsity starts from the 2019 season. These starts as a true freshman came after Richards was injured last season. So even though he is young, coach Deleon has complete faith in his quarterback.

Practice

Deleon says the team has had productive practices this week and has improved in numerous areas.

One thing that Deleon is looking for this week out of his team is consistency. By being more consistent, he believes this will help his team handle adversity better when plays do not work out and in turn increase the teams mental toughness.

Opponent

While Eastside is going through their transition period, Menendez is going through one as well. Both teams welcomed new head coaches this season.

And while they are rebuilding, coach Deleon knows that the Falcons have talent and is not going to count them out.

Eastside and Menendez both come into tonights matchup at 0-1.