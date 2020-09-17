Kaiir Elam next in line to become best corner back for Florida

Kaiir Elam had an exciting first season as a Gator.

The defensive back appeared in all 13 games and made five starts in his first collegiate season. He totaled 11 tackles, three interceptions and four passes defended (tied for second-most on the team). Elam also ended the 2019 season on the SEC All-Freshman team.

The 6’2 sophomore looks to continue to improve this season and become one of the greatest cornerbacks in the game.

“My biggest goal every day is just to get better, keep elevating my game, to keep learning and continue to be coachable,” he said. “Then everything else will probably pay off on its own.”

Kaiir Elam, #5

The name “Elam” may sound familiar to the Gator Nation. Matt Elam, former Gator safety, now has another family member to carry on the Elam name- his nephew Kaiir Elam.

The rising sophomore says he learned from the best Gator cornerbacks- C.J. Henderson who was drafted in the 2020 NFL draft and rising red shirt-junior Marco Wilson. Elam says he studies the highlights of Henderson and Wilson and strives to model his game after them. Over the pandemic break, Elam worked closely with Wilson and picked at his brain in order to learn the most from him.

But, Elam says he does not try to compare himself to the other cornerbacks because he is aiming to be the greatest and does not want to limit himself.

Elam believes that he and Marco will be a great duo for the upcoming season.

The cornerback says his main focus during the off-season was to perfect his technique and learn from top corners in the league.

Elam says he takes a lot of pride in being the best player in shape on the field. During the off-season he says he did a lot of speed training, running and corner work with his father in order to prepare for the 2020 season. He believes in due time he will be in the same shoes as former teammate Henderson.

Keep your eye out for Elam when the Gators kick off the season on September 26 against Ole Miss.